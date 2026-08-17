Hawkins Way Capital Joint Venture Acquires Union Square Property to Expand Student Housing Portfolio

Strategic East Village Acquisition Strengthens Hawkins Way Capital's Growing FOUND Study Student Housing Platform

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NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkins Way Capital, a vertically integrated real estate investment firm with over $3 billion in assets under management and its joint venture partner, Varde Partners, announce the acquisition of 135 E. 12th St., a student housing property located in the heart of the East Village's prime educational district in Manhattan. The transaction marks the company's third consecutive acquisition this year of a FOUND Study property in Manhattan, further strengthening the growing FOUND Study student housing portfolio and expanding the platform's presence in one of New York City's most student-dense neighborhoods.

Courtesy of Hawkins Way Capital

Previously operated as Loeb Hall, a residence hall for The New School, the property will undergo renovations and be repositioned under the FOUND Study platform. Already purpose-built for student housing, the building provides an ideal opportunity to enhance the resident experience while supporting future operations following the renovation process.

Located within Manhattan's premier educational corridor, the property is surrounded by leading academic institutions, including New York University, The New School, The Cooper Union, School of Visual Arts, Baruch College, St. John's University and the Fashion Institute of Technology. The property benefits from the energy and amenities of the East Village while maintaining close proximity to renowned academic, cultural and dining destinations. Its location also provides residents with exceptional access to multiple subway lines, including the 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R, W and L trains, offering convenient connectivity throughout Manhattan and the surrounding boroughs.

"We've long been looking for the right opportunity in this neighborhood, and this property represents an ideal addition to our portfolio," said Ross Walker, Managing Partner, Hawkins Way Capital. "Its location, existing student housing infrastructure and flexibility put us in an ideal position to deliver high-quality accommodations in one of the country's strongest urban student housing markets while continuing to expand the FOUND Study platform."

Originally designed as student housing, the property offers the flexibility to accommodate a mix of direct lease and master lease residents while providing high-quality amenity spaces that support the evolving needs of today's students.

The acquisition further advances Hawkins Way Capital's broader FOUND Study strategy, which provides high-quality, affordable housing options through the acquisition of well-located urban and select other assets that serve both students and academic institutions in markets with limited housing supply and strong long-term fundamentals.

About Hawkins Way Capital

Hawkins Way Capital is a fully vertically integrated real estate company with $3 billion of assets under management, focusing on value-add and opportunistic investments across various asset classes and geographies. The company seeks niche theses targeting attractive risk-adjusted returns, leveraging the principals' investing experience and extensive network to execute strategies that offer long-term value. www.hawkinsway.com

About Varde Partners

Värde Partners is a leading global investment firm specializing in credit and credit-related assets. Founded in 1993, the firm has invested more than $110 billion across the credit quality and liquidity spectrum and currently manages $15 billion in assets. With local investment teams and partnerships in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Värde invests across private and public markets with a focus on asset-based finance, real estate, corporate credit and Asia credit. For more information, please visit www.varde.com.

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SOURCE Hawkins Way Capital