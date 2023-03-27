Adapt API collects information from carriers such as notice of cancellations, claims, and other non-downloadable documents.

CANBY, Ore., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HawkSoft welcomes Adapt API as the newest addition to its API Partner program. Adapt API is an emerging player in agency automation with a unique focus on filling in the gaps that exist in the current world of information downloaded by carriers into management systems. HawkSoft, veterans of the insurance technology space, is excited to bring Adapt API's powerful automation into the ecosystem of available tools serving independent insurance agencies.

HawkSoft and Adapt API Introduce Integration to Automate the Busywork Out of Servicing Insurance

With direct, two-way API integration in HawkSoft, Adapt API is able to automate collecting notice of cancellation, non-downloadable documents, and claims information to be added into the relevant customer's file in HawkSoft. Independent agencies are used to the manual process of accessing insurance carrier websites to retrieve these documents. Adapt API aims to significantly reduce the data entry work required for servicing agency clients. The direct connectivity with HawkSoft also reduces the risk of costly mistakes that can stem from misfiling or incorrectly entering key information.

"We're excited to be partnering with HawkSoft to offer a streamlined servicing experience to their customers. HawkSoft has continually shown their commitment to doing what's best for the agent. This new partnership supports that commitment by saving agencies hours of manual work and costly errors," says Jacob Simon, founder of Adapt API.

"HawkSoft first encountered Adapt API at our annual user group conference shortly after Jacob Simon launched the company," recalls Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing at HawkSoft. "Complete data and fluid distribution is important to the success of independent agents because it puts them on equal data access footing with direct writers and captives. Adapt API is bringing meaningful improvements to our independent agent channel because they fill the gaps that many carrier downloads witness."

Mutual customers of Adapt API and HawkSoft can enable two-way API integration today in HawkSoft's Marketplace. To learn more about how HawkSoft and Adapt API work together, visit: https://www.hawksoft.com/partners.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About Adapt API

Adapt API is a servicing automation platform that streamlines operations for independent insurance agencies. With Adapt, agencies save time, improve retention, and eliminate errors. For more information, visit www.adaptinsurance.com.

Rushang Shah

HawkSoft

866-884-4680

[email protected]

Jacob Simon

CEO

Adapt API

[email protected]

SOURCE HawkSoft