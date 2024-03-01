HawkSoft and b atomic! Further Partnership to Help Insurance Agencies

Neon platform can now integrate with HawkSoft management system via API

CANBY, Ore., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft and b atomic! celebrate success in helping independent insurance agencies better understand their businesses. The two insurtechs formed a Solution Partner relationship in 2022 and have furthered their collaboration by introducing API integration to mutual customers at the start of 2024. Today, b atomic! formally joins HawkSoft's API Partner program with API integration between the HawkSoft Insurance Platform and neon by b atomic!.

Neon is a powerful business intelligence platform that super charges the insight available to independent insurance agencies of all sizes. Neon folds together CRM functionality through Salesforce with API connectivity throughout an agency's varied tech stack – which now includes the HawkSoft agency management system. This enables cost per transaction reporting, agency benchmarking, sales/service performance monitoring, and a unique data revenue sharing model that benefits agencies using neon. API integration with the agency management system is key to delivering these features. Neon connects seamlessly with HawkSoft through the platform's latest API functions.

Mutual customers have been benefiting from this integration over the last few months. JR Bell, Principal Owner of Bell Insurance Solutions in Illinois, reports promising results through integration. "I can tell you that using neon with HawkSoft has completely changed the way my team tackles our day and my staff love it," said JR Bell. "The insights from neon have made me, as the agency owner, rethink a lot of my processes for the better."

"We have built a strong track record with b atomic! By helping agencies access technology and insights once locked away from all but the biggest firms," said Rushang Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at HawkSoft. "b atomic! let's the local independent insurance agency get deep insights into their business just like the large agencies."

Mutual customers of HawkSoft and b atomic!'s neon platform can enable API integration today using Marketplace in HawkSoft. To learn more about how the two platforms integration to drive agency success, visit https://www.hawksoft.com/about/partners/neon.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About b atomic!

Born in an Agency and Founded by an Agent - b atomic is an insurance tech company helping independent agents leverage their data to craft an unforgettable customer experience. batomic.com

