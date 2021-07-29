HawkSoft and InsureZone Partner to Help Insurance Agencies Quote Commercial Lines Policies

CANBY, Ore., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigating the complex nature of commercial insurance can be intimidating to even seasoned insurance professionals. Simplifying the process of placing a commercial risk is a priority for Oregon-based HawkSoft, developer of the HawkSoft agency platform. HawkSoft is partnering with InsureZone, a Texas-based insurance software developer which specializes in commercial risk quoting. InsureZone is the latest insurtech innovator to join HawkSoft's API Partner program with direct integration between InsureZone's commercial rating platform and HawkSoft.

By using HawkSoft's Partner API, InsureZone has made it easy to use data from HawkSoft throughout their comparative rating and policy management platform. A mutual customer of both services can start a commercial lines application in the InsureZone commercial rating platform and pull relevant application information straight from HawkSoft in real-time. An agency can get a commercial quote back from 35 standard lines carriers and 26 surplus lines carriers. InsureZone's platform processes the data uploaded from HawkSoft and delivers completed commercial applications to review, edit, and submit for quoting. Manual data entry is reduced to a bare minimum.

"InsureZone has worked hard over the past few years to find partners that are committed to helping agencies grow their operations while increasing operational efficiency, and the Partner API from HawkSoft is a significant jump in the same direction," says John Pergande, CEO of InsureZone. "Our team constantly looks to enhance the value of our software and improve the user experience to reduce manual work. This integration with HawkSoft empowers agencies to dramatically reduce costs and increase efficiencies."

"Commercial rating is complex, with so many variables and unique nuances for different industries," says Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing at HawkSoft. "These complexities cost agents valuable time. Finding strategic partners who can simplify commercial lines workflows is important for HawkSoft." Paul Hawkins, CEO and Co-founder of HawkSoft, adds, "I have known John and his team at InsureZone for many years. Their application of our Partner API is simple but powerful."

Mutual customers of HawkSoft and InsureZone can enable integration between the systems in HawkSoft's Marketplace, which is available inside the HawkSoft agency management system.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About InsureZone

InsureZone is a holding company offering a unique combination of insurance services and software development that is dedicated to implementing the best methods for selling and servicing an insurance policy. The company operates in four areas of the insurance world: Software Development and Licensing, Wholesaling, Retail Agencies, and Comparative Rating. The InsureZone platform allows online submissions and real-time rating for personal, commercial and surplus lines.

Media Contacts:

HawkSoft

Rushang Shah

VP, Marketing

866-884-4680

[email protected]

InsureZone

John Pergande

CEO

[email protected]



SOURCE HawkSoft