HawkSoft and Lightspeed Voice Introduce Two-Way API Integration

The VOIP platform is the first two-way API Partner in its vertical

CANBY, Ore., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft and Lightspeed Voice are announcing a new stage in their long history of collaboration – the introduction of two-way API integration between the agency management system and popular VOIP platform. Lightspeed Voice is the first VOIP platform to embrace HawkSoft's two-way API capabilities. Mutual customers of both companies can enable integration today with HawkSoft's Marketplace.

The HawkSoft Insurance Platform offers standard connectivity to most leading VOIP systems active in the independent insurance agency channel, such as dialing out via selecting a phone number within HawkSoft or the ability to open the appropriate client when a call is received from an associated phone number. Lightspeed Voice embraced requests from their strong contingent of HawkSoft customers by taking integration to the next level: true two-way API integration. Lightspeed Voice is now capable of populating their platform's rolodex using contact information sourced from an agency's HawkSoft platform. Lightspeed Voice automatically documents phone calls and text conversations between an agency and their clients within HawkSoft – creating a log note within the management system without the need to copy-and-paste records between the two platforms. These enhanced connections build on the pre-existing dial out and screen pop capabilities, and makes the integration between HawkSoft and Lightspeed Voice one of the most feature rich among all of HawkSoft's API Partners.

HawkSoft and Lightspeed Voice note that communication between the agency and a client are automatically documented to the newest client record associated with the phone number involved in that conversation. Within HawkSoft's terminology, this means that a log note is recorded to the highest Client ID associated with that phone number.

"At Lightspeed Voice, we are thrilled to collaborate with HawkSoft and to bring this game-changing integration to insurance agencies," says Joel Poythress, Chief Revenue Officer at Lightspeed Voice. Joel continues, "This milestone represents a commitment to revolutionizing client communication, enhancing efficiency, and delivery client-focused solutions. With Lightspeed Voice seamlessly integrated into HawkSoft's platform, insurance agencies can streamline their workflows, save time, and deliver an unparalleled customer experience."

"Lightspeed Voice is well-known among our agency customers," says Rushang Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at HawkSoft, "and they have been a huge supporter of our HawkSoft User Group for a number of years. This effort to realize two-way API integration between our systems is a testament to their commitment to our relationship and to the quality of service our mutual customers enjoy."

Mutual customers using the HawkSoft Insurance Platform and Lightspeed Voice can enable two-way API integration between the platforms within HawkSoft's Marketplace. Setup is completed in Lightspeed Voice's settings after an agency opts in to sharing data between HawkSoft and Lightspeed Voice. To learn more about this first of its kind in HawkSoft's API Partner program, you can watch a video demo here: https://vimeo.com/809903853/52e11ca6ed  

About HawkSoft
Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About Lightspeed Voice
Lightspeed Voice is a leading communication platform designed to elevate insurance agency communications to new heights. With its feature-rich system and commitment to exceptional service, Lightspeed Voice has garnered a reputation as one of the most reliable communication solutions across various industries. To learn more about Lightspeed Voice's Integration with HawkSoft, visit www.lightspeedvoice.com/hawksoft

Rushang Shah
HawkSoft
866-884-4680
[email protected].com

