HawkSoft Becomes the First AMS to Support Agriculture/Farm Policy Downloads in Partnership with Ivans and AUGIE

With the capability to download a farm policy instead of a commercial package, insurance agents will receive more detailed and usable data, which is a game changer for those selling agricultural risk protection.

CANBY, Ore., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Working in conjunction with AUGIE and Ivans to create Agricultural standards for policy downloads, HawkSoft is proud to announce that the HawkSoft Insurance Platform can now receive Agricultural and Farm downloads as their own dedicated download type, including farm schedules and other policy-specific data. This innovation makes HawkSoft the first insurance agency management system to support a specialized download format for Agriculture/Farm policies.

National carriers who are in discussions to send downloads for Agriculture/Farm policies. HawkSoft is working with AUGIE and Ivans to invite more carriers.

Previously, carriers that sold Agricultural insurance had only one way to download these policies to agencies: as commercial packages. Although this helped agents to reduce manual data entry into their agency management system, it did not manage farm schedules or the specifics of the agency's Agri book of business very well, if at all.

Several national carriers are already in discussions to begin sending downloads for Agriculture/Farm policies using this new format, and HawkSoft is working with AUGIE and Ivans to invite more carriers to do so. This move will help the entire insurance value chain – including agents, insureds, and carriers – exchange faster and more accurate real-time information for Agriculture and Farm policies.

"HawkSoft has supported companies and agents who sell Agricultural and Farm products for a long time," comments Jerry Fox, VP of Carrier Relations at HawkSoft, who has been involved in the effort. "With the new Agribusiness standards, we are excited to provide our agents with more detailed and usable data. This is a game changer for those agents selling Agricultural risks."

Jeff Joseph of Mitchell-Joseph Insurance in New York, whose agency uses HawkSoft to manage their insurance business that supports farms, agrees on the impact of receiving better data via download for Agricultural policies. "As a significant writer of Farm insurance," he says, "selecting a management system that has an Agricultural module was important to us. That is how we chose HawkSoft over all other systems in 2016. Now, with the advent of downloading as a Farm policy instead of a commercial package, that decision is all the more prescient! Thank you to HawkSoft for once again maximizing the value of the Agricultural module and making the data management of these policies that much easier."

If you would like to be part of the discussion and group advocating for the expansion of Agri download, please contact:

Cal Durland, CPCU

Director of AUGIE and the Ivans Agency Customer Success Team

[email protected]

Jerry Fox

VP Carrier Relations, HawkSoft

[email protected]

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About AUGIE Group

AUGIE's mission is to bring together industry leaders and create a focus on insurance industry efforts that assist independent agents and brokers in providing their clients with excellent service and the digital experience they expect. As part of this mission, AUGIE Group strives to be a valued community for the insurance industry that brings members together to share ideas, anticipate market needs and influence change. They serve as a network and information hub for a range of industry participants.

https://augiegroup.org/

Rushang Shah

HawkSoft

866-884-4680

[email protected]

SOURCE HawkSoft