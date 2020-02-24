HawkSoft Hires Insurance Industry Veteran Jerry Fox

CANBY, Ore., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft announces the hiring of insurance industry veteran Jerry Fox as VP of Carrier Relations. HawkSoft plans to leverage Fox's subject matter expertise to improve and serve the entire P&C insurance value chain – insurance carriers, 3rd party vendors, independent agencies, and insureds.

Jerry Fox, VP of Carrier Relations, HawkSoft

Fox spent 30 years as a successful independent agent while also leading initiatives for third party vendors to improve agent and broker workflows. He continues to work with industry associations such as ACT and AUGIE. His accomplishments include technology innovation, strategic initiatives, business management, process improvement, and technology infrastructure design and implementation. Fox is also a respected speaker who has presented at numerous industry events on the importance of automation and technology innovation. He is an engaging leader, educating audiences on the impact technology has on today's insurance workflows.

"I am extremely honored and excited to work for a company that genuinely cares about its customers and whose focused purpose is to deliver an exceptional experience to agents," says Jerry Fox. "My first initiative is to help improve the quality and speed of the agent/carrier data transfers. I look forward to leveraging my carrier relationships to accomplish this goal and bring value to HawkSoft and the industry as a whole."

"The addition of Jerry adds rocket fuel to our efforts to improve bi-directional communications across all three pillars of the insurance value chain – carriers, agencies, and insureds," says Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing for HawkSoft. "Jerry shares our passion for pushing the independent agency channel forward. We look forward to using his experience and unique insight to better serve the industry in a way that all players can benefit. This isn't just about HawkSoft; this is about raising the bar for the industry."

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story .

Media Contact:

Rushang Shah

VP, Marketing

866-884-4680

234723@email4pr.com

SOURCE HawkSoft