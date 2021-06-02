HawkSoft Partners with Duck Creek Technologies, Offering Independent Insurance Agents Direct Connections to Supported Carriers

CANBY, Ore., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft announced its partnership with Duck Creek Technologies, a leading provider of SaaS insurance core systems. The partnership enables independent agencies using HawkSoft's management system to leverage policy and client data throughout the Duck Creek Platform. This integration gives mutual customers the ability to upload policy information directly to carriers using Duck Creek's Producer and AgencyPortal products.

"HawkSoft's mission is to push the independent agency channel forward, and a big component of that is deeper, direct connections into the systems utilized by insurance carriers," said Jerry Fox, Vice President of Carrier Relations at HawkSoft. "Partnering with Duck Creek is an amazing opportunity to diversify the routes available for an agent that get them to a direct interaction between their agency technology and the many carriers using Duck Creek solutions."

Duck Creek enhances the agent experience through integration from HawkSoft into Duck Creek's Producer and AgencyPortal products. This service includes prebuilt workflows for a seamless experience for policy quoting and issuance, all based on ACORD™ standards.

"Duck Creek continues to focus on delivering persona-based solutions to our carriers. Providing flexible agent experiences enables insurers to cover the broad spectrum of distribution within the agent channel," said Ken O'Sullivan, Principal Product Manager for Digital Engagement at Duck Creek. "Agents using the HawkSoft management system prefer as much of their workflow as possible to be embedded within the management system. This exciting partnership with HawkSoft provides an efficient solution to carriers for their agents using the HawkSoft management system."

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company's enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

