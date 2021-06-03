HawkSoft Partners with Managed Services Provider mPowered IT

CANDY, Ore., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oregon-based insurtech HawkSoft is partnering with mPowered IT, a leading managed services provider based in Atlanta, Georgia. mPowered IT provides comprehensive IT services to small businesses throughout the southeastern United States – with significant experience helping insurance agencies set up and manage their IT infrastructure. HawkSoft is well-known for their focus on exceptional customer support and a knowledgeable product support team. The partnership with mPowered IT adds another level of IT support, making managed IT services more accessible to HawkSoft customers in the southeast.

mPowered IT is a full-service managed services provider with years of experience meeting the specific IT needs of insurance agencies. They understand the agency workflows and the document management systems used, which eliminates the learning curve needed by so many other service providers. Their concierge level of service and passion for supporting small businesses make them an ideal partner for HawkSoft. "HawkSoft's 'Ring of Fire,' the line we will never compromise on, is delivering an exceptional customer experience," said Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing at HawkSoft. "Customers recognize the same dedication to service in mPowered IT, and we feel we've found another ally as passionate as HawkSoft in helping independent insurance agencies thrive."

John Mamon, CEO of mPowered IT said, "We are passionate about delivering a great customer service experience with every encounter. That starts with a commitment to responding to every service request in 15 minutes or less, and doesn't end until the problem is fixed right and the customer is happy."

HawkSoft customers receive significant savings on both the initial signup cost and recurring monthly subscription for mPowered IT's ENABLE Program. Learn more about mPowered IT services for insurance agencies here: https://mpoweredit.com/service-support-insurance-agencies/

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About mPowered IT

John Mamon launched mPowered IT in 2014 in Atlanta with a vision of serving small to medium size businesses as a partner and advocate, ensuring that they have the technology they need, and that it's always working as it should. The company offers a comprehensive range of IT services and support including help desk support, cloud based services, backup and disaster recovery, cybersecurity as well as web and app development. For more information about mPowered IT, go to https://mpoweredit.com/ or call 678-389-6200.

