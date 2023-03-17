HawkSoft Welcomes Archway Computer to Solution Partner Program

Collaboration focused on expanding access to key services for independent insurance agencies

CANBY, Ore., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkSoft today announces that Archway Computer is joining their Solution Partner program to improve accessibility to managed IT services for independent insurance agencies. HawkSoft's Solution Partner program promotes vetted third parties that each focus on adding a key layer to an insurance agency's technology stack, allowing them to thrive. Archway Computer delivers a secure managed IT service that is exclusively for insurance agencies. Their addition to the program greatly expands the curated options presented to HawkSoft's audience.

This partnership aims to benefit independent insurance agencies that use HawkSoft by making it easier for them to find quality and comprehensive IT services. Archway Computer provides managed IT services that combine remote experts well versed in the needs of insurance agencies with the capacity to send on-site technicians across the country. Archway Computer offers guidance to find the tools that fit an agency's needs while consulting on opportunities to improve efficiency, security, compliance, and reduce overall IT costs.

"My motivation for starting Archway Computer was to create a company that truly understood and addressed the unique technology needs of independent insurance agencies, and to deliver tailor-made solutions that empower them to thrive," says Brad Ruben, President of Archway Computer. Brad continues, "Our partnership with HawkSoft is a natural progression in this direction, given our shared values of championing innovation, independence, and customer satisfaction."

"Agencies across the country struggle to fill positions throughout their organizations, with a particular pain point emerging around in-house IT support. Resources like Archway Computer are becoming invaluable in helping agencies manage their IT infrastructures and cybersecurity risks, especially as agencies grow," says Rushang Shah, VP of Marketing at HawkSoft. "We're excited to have Archway Computer join our Solution Partner program and for our agency customers to benefit from their consultative approach to problem solving."

As part of the Solution Partner program, insurance agencies that use HawkSoft can receive a free vulnerability test from Archway Computer. Additionally, agencies that use Archway Computer as their managed IT services provider can also receive a 50% discount on upfront and start-up fees. To learn more about HawkSoft and Archway Computer, please see: https://www.hawksoft.com/partners/.

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story.

About Archway

Archway Computer's unique focus on providing IT support and technology solutions exclusively to independent insurance agencies sets it apart from other IT support companies. By exclusively serving the insurance industry, Archway Computer has developed specialized expertise in understanding the unique challenges and regulatory requirements that independent agencies face. This allows Archway to offer tailored solutions that optimize operations, streamline workflows, and enhance customer experiences for independent insurance agencies. In contrast, traditional IT support companies may lack this industry-specific expertise and therefore may not fully understand the needs and challenges of independent insurance agencies. Overall, Archway's industry-specific expertise and focus on independent insurance agencies sets it apart from other IT support companies.

Rushang Shah

HawkSoft

866-884-4680

[email protected]

Brad Ruben

MyArchway

888-361-9995

[email protected]

SOURCE HawkSoft