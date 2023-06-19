HAYAH Launches Pioneering Plan For Affordable Wealth Creation

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HAYAH Insurance Company P.J.S.C., the UAE's leading provider of life and savings protection, announced the launch of a pioneering savings plan today that provides easy and affordable access to world-class wealth management expertise.

HAYAH Simple Saver
HAYAH Simple Saver

Through its new 'Simple Saver' plan, HAYAH aims to break down barriers to investment, making wealth accumulation and financial planning tools accessible for all UAE residents. Gone are the confusing processes and endless pages of documentation that put many people off traditional plans. With an intuitive digital platform, and a minimum investment of only US$20 per month, Simple Saver offers clear, trackable investments in a diversified global portfolio managed by BlackRock.

"Simple Saver is a testament to our belief in the power of financial inclusion and our commitment to democratizing investment," said Mohamed Seghir, HAYAH's CEO. "With Simple Saver, we are making wealth accumulation a reality for everyone, regardless of their income level."

Not only does Simple Saver's low annual management fee decrease as a customer's savings grow, the plan allows customers to withdraw their savings at any time through a secure online dashboard. As long as they commit to the plan for at least five years, customers have the freedom to continue saving flexibly until they are 74 years old.

"We believe passionately in inclusive financial growth," said David Howard, Head of Strategy and Digital Transformation at HAYAH. "With Simple Saver, we're challenging norms, breaking barriers, and leading the way in accessible investment solutions. This product marks a significant milestone in our journey towards redefining the investment landscape and making savings and financial planning accessible to all. We firmly believe that Simple Saver will transform the way individuals perceive and engage with investment products."

About HAYAH Insurance Company P.J.S.C.

HAYAH Insurance Company P.J.S.C., is regulated by the UAE Central Bank and is a licensed provider of life insurance, medical and savings products in the United Arab Emirates. Public Joint Stock Company funded by a paid-up capital of AED 200 million, registered at the Central Bank of the UAE with registration no. 83 dated 16/09/2008.

HAYAH is the UAE's digital insurance company, specialising in life, medical and savings and providing a fully digital experience that is simple, secure and timesaving. HAYAH aims to transform the regional insurance landscape by utilising cutting-edge technology to provide truly affordable and accessible solutions. HAYAH Insurance Company P.J.S.C. is registered with the Central Bank of the UAE and listed on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange. www.hayah.com  

Headquarters: Floor 16, Sheikh Sultan Bin Hamdan Building, Corniche Road
P.O. Box 63323, Abu DhabiUnited Arab Emirates

