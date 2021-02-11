Haydee Romero Clemente's new book Perfección, Persuasión y Perdón, is a tome that guides individuals toward spiritual redemption through the saving knowledge of Christ

Clemente said this about her book: "Being a persuasive book, when writing, I thought to persuade the one who reads it that Christ is reality; and if you still don't follow him, I invite you to follow him today. Get close to Jesus Christ, and you will obtain salvation. Every person who reads it will receive the blessing and all the divine grace have it in his life today. It is nice to know Christ, who is our king, and if you have not met him, please do not wait any longer. He will always be willing to give you his love and free you from death to give you salvation."

Published by Page Publishing, Haydee Romero Clemente's new book Perfección, Persuasión y Perdón reminds believers of God's gracious mercy and compassion through the sacrifice and gift of redemption by Jesus Christ.

Consumers who wish to reinforce their belief in God and attain purpose and salvation can purchase Perfección, Persuasión y Perdón in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

