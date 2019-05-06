Hayden Eaves joins Avison Young in downtown Los Angeles

Highly regarded occupier services specialist becomes Principal, will focus on assisting financial institutions with occupancy requirements

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Christopher Cooper, Avison Young Principal and Managing Director of the company's Southern California region, announced today the strategic hiring of Hayden Eaves in downtown Los Angeles.

Effective immediately, Eaves becomes a Principal of Avison Young and will continue to focus on his specialty of assisting local and regional financial institutions with meeting their occupancy requirements, as well as representing landlords in the leasing and disposition of commercial property. Eaves brings 33 years of commercial real estate experience to Avison Young, most recently as a senior vice-president with Colliers International in Los Angeles.

"We believe Hayden will be an optimal brand builder," comments Cooper. "Hayden is a highly regarded occupier services specialist and has a long history of market leadership throughout the Greater Los Angeles area, as well as in the national corporate services arena. We couldn't be more thrilled that he has chosen to join Avison Young. He will be a strategic addition to our enterprise solutions and corporate occupancy practices as we expand our full-service platform around the world."

Eaves has provided real estate services to such notable clients as Bank of Hope, Pacific Alliance Bank, South Bay Credit Union, Thinkwise Credit Union, US Metro Bank, ILWU CU, Umpqua Bank, USC Credit Union, Dow Credit Union, and County Schools Credit Union.

For the past several years at Colliers, Eaves worked closely with the Maling-Barnes team, which joined Avison Young in January 2019 and includes Chris Maling, his brother David Maling and Patrick Barnes. The Maling-Barnes team focuses on expanding the firm's Southern California and national retail, office and industrial investment sales practices.

Prior to joining Colliers for a second stint in 2013, Eaves held senior vice-president and vice-president positions with Coldwell Banker Commercial and Cushman & Wakefield.

"I'm very excited to join the Avison Young family," says Eaves. "The firm's culture fosters a collaborative partnership that is unique in the real estate industry. Furthermore, Avison Young's encouragement of an entrepreneurial approach to client service and solutions is unique in our industry – and will allow me to serve my clients at a very high level. I am also looking forward to furthering my working partnership with the Maling-Barnes team as we expand our practices throughout the country."

Eaves holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from the University of Redlands.

Also joining Avison Young from Colliers are Kristen Sullivan (associate), who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational management from the University of La Verne, and Sue Vannasing (marketing coordinator), who will work as a team with Eaves.

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its Principals. Founded in 1978, with legacies dating back more than 200 years, the company comprises approximately 5,000 real estate professionals in 120 offices in 20 countries. The firm's experts provide value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management and financing services to clients across the office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality sectors.

Avison Young is a 2019 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for eight consecutive years.

