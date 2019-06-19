Haying Machinery Market Report 2019: Global Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2016-2024
Jun 19, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Haying Machinery Market Report 2019: Global Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Haying Machinery in US$ Million.
The report profiles 85 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AGCO Corporation (USA)
- Alois Pttinger Maschinenfabrik Ges.m.b.H (Austria)
- Bernard Krone Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Buhler Industries, Inc. (Canada)
- CLAAS KGaA mbH (Germany)
- CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)
- Deere & Company (John Deere) (USA)
- Kuhn Group (France)
- Kverneland Group (Norway)
- Vermeer Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Haying Machinery - A Prelude
China and the US Drive the Global Haying Machinery Market
Emerging Economies Propel Market Growth
Market Drivers and Barriers in a Nutshell
Drivers
Barriers
Forage Quality: An Important Factor for Choosing Haying Equipment
Health of Livestock Determines Demand for Haying Machinery
A Focus on the Agriculture Equipment Industry
China - A Threat to Europe's Domination in Agricultural Machinery Production?
3. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Dairy Products Drive Haying Machinery Market
Expanding Global Population to Drive Demand Prospects for Haying Machinery
Mechanization of Farm Practices Dictate Demand Patterns
Custom Harvesters to Drive Demand for Haying Machinery Embedded with Fleet Management Technology
Farm Consolidation Drives Demand for Larger Equipment
Market Strong for High Capacity, Advanced Balers
Net Wrap Takes Precedence Over Twine
Precision Farming Techniques: A Business Case for Haying Machinery
Telematics - The Next Generation Revolution
Technological Innovations Drive Market Growth
New Holland Announces Enhancements for Hay & Forage Equipment
In-Cab Density Control for Roll-Belt Series Round Balers
Heavy-Duty Pickup Components on BigBaler Series Large Square Balers
ISOBUS-compliant Electronic Controls on MegaCutter Mounted Disc Mower-Conditioners
PLM Connect Telematics System on Speedrower Self-Propelled Windrower
Pttinger Introduces New Impress Round Balers with Innovative Features
LiftUp Rotor
Bale Chamber
Key Technical Specifications and Working
AGCO Hay and Forage Offers High-Performance Systems
Kverneland Group Unveils World's First Non-Stop Fixed Chamber Baler Wrapper
Product Innovations in the Mowers Segment
Declining Red Meat Consumption - A Market Dampener
4. GLOBAL LIVESTOCK PRODUCTION - AN OVERVIEW
Varying Growth in the Developed and Developing World
Three Major Demand Determinants for Livestock Products in Developing Countries
Global Livestock Production Growth
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Agricultural Machinery
Farming Practices - A Regional Perspective
Large-Scale, Capital-Intensive Farming
Medium-Scale Farming
Small-Scale Farming
Hay Making
Types of Haying Machinery
Mowers
Sickle Bar Mower
Disc or Rotary Mower
Conditioner Mowers
Tedder
Rakes
Balers
Description of Machinery in Use and Total Hay Output for Varying Sizes of Hay Acreage
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Leading Players in the Haying Machinery Market
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
AGCO Debuts the Massey Ferguson RB Series Silage Baler
John Deere Introduces New 9000 Series SPFH Machines
Vermeer Introduces New Line of 10-Series Small Trailed Mowers
CLAAS Expands DISCO Front Mower Series with Six New Models
KUHN Launches New FBP 3135 Bale Pack
John Deere Announces IBC on its 1270G Harvester
Krone Unveils EasyCut B 950 Collect Mower
Lely Australia Launches RP 180 V Baler
Vermeer Unveils World's First Self-Propelled Round Baler - ZR5
Vermeer Introduces Two New 504R Balers
John Deere Announces 8 New Baler Models
John Deere Introduces New V400 Series Variable Chamber Round Balers
CLAAS Introduces Several New Equipment Options for QUADRANT Square Balers
CLAAS Launches New CORTO Front Drum Mowers
CLAAS Launches Three New VOLTO Tedder Models
Kubota Launches Two New Silage Balers and Disc Mower Roller Conditioner
New Holland Unveils New Baling and Forager Products
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
AGCO to Acquire the Forage Division of Lely Group
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
United States: A Major Market for Haying Machinery
Forage Conservation Drives Growth Prospects for Haying Machinery
Custom Farming Agreements Witness Increasing Popularity
Competition in the US Balers Market
Agriculture Statistics
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Small Farms Grab a Sizable Chunk of Haying Machinery Sales
Agricultural Statistics
B. Market Analytics
8.3 Japan
Market Analysis
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
iGreen System - The Next Big Thing' in Haying Machinery
Agriculture Statistics
B. Market Analytics
8.4.1 France
Market Analysis
8.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
8.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
B. Market Analytics
8.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
8.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
A. Market Analysis
Focus on Select Countries
Polish Agricultural Equipment Market
Ukrainian Agricultural Equipment Market
B. Market Analytics
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: The Largest and Fastest Growing Market Worldwide
India & China: Potential Laden Markets
B. Market Analytics
8.5.1 Australia
A. Market Analysis
Increasing Popularity of Vetch Provides Growth Opportunities for Windrowers and Mower Conditioners
B. Market Analytics
8.5.2 China
A. Market Analysis
China Leads the Global Haying Machinery Market
Chinese Haying Machinery Sales to Skyrocket
UPS and Downs in the Journey towards Full Mechanization
B. Market Analytics
8.5.3 India
A. Market Analysis
Increased Agricultural Mechanization Propels the Demand for Haying Machinery
Subsidies and Dearth of Workers, the Major Growth Drivers
Shortage of Agricultural Labor Provides Growth Opportunities
B. Market Analytics
8.5.4 South Korea
Market Analysis
8.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
8.6 The Middle East & Africa
A. Market Analysis
Africa
Precision Equipment to Witness More Demand in South Africa
B. Market Analytics
8.7 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Agricultural Machinery Market in Latin America - A Snapshot
B. Market Analytics
8.7.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
8.7.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 85 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 105)
- The United States (24)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (60)
- France (1)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (7)
- Italy (19)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (28)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12)
- Latin America (1)
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
