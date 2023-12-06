HaystackID® Accelerates Cyber Discovery and Incident Response Program with Cyber Luminary and White House Alumni Shawn Belovich

Cybersecurity veteran tapped to champion growth of HaystackID's surging cybersecurity and incident response practice

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized eDiscovery services company supporting law firms and corporations globally, announced today the hiring of cybersecurity luminary and former White House Deputy Chief Information Security Officer Shawn Belovich as Senior Vice President of Digital Forensics and Cyber Incident Response. Belovich brings a wealth of technical expertise from the public and private sectors, including directing cyber initiatives in the White House, to advance HaystackID's portfolio of cybersecurity, incident response, and cyber discovery services that help clients prepare for and react to cyber threats.

Shawn Belovich

As a leader within HaystackID's rapidly growing Advisory and Cyber Incident Response practices, Belovich will lend his extensive hands-on experience to guide continual innovation of the company's offerings, encompassing breach preparation and response, digital forensic investigations, and data privacy services. Backed by best-in-class technologies and methodologies, HaystackID provides customizable and end-to-end cybersecurity solutions that allow corporations and their counsel to proactively assess risk, swiftly react to cyber incidents, and make informed decisions around sensitive data.

"With escalating threats in today's complex data environment, we welcome Shawn's proven leadership and technical acumen as we continue expanding our ability to equip companies with the cyber strategies and tailored solutions urgently needed to operate resiliently in the face of incidents," said Hal Brooks, HaystackID's Chief Executive Officer.

Since 2020, HaystackID's Cyber Discovery and Incident Response program has seen accelerated growth based on the escalating cyber threat landscape and surging requirements for robust data breach preparation and response in highly regulated sectors. The cyber risk, resilience, and incident response practices have scaled exponentially over the past several years as threats become more advanced and regulations intensify. Known as an innovator in breach readiness and investigation, HaystackID anticipates continued expansion of its cybersecurity services that empower corporations and law firms to manage risk proactively, rapidly react to incidents, and make strategic decisions around sensitive data.

"HaystackID's relentless spirit of innovation, extensive technological capabilities bolstered by incredible bench strength, and white-glove dedication to safeguarding client data drew me in," said Belovich. "I eagerly anticipate leveraging our technical prowess to help our clients proactively strengthen defenses and unravel threats in an increasingly perilous digital landscape. The practical guidance we pioneer and practice will empower them with vigilant readiness and swift response."

"With escalating regulations colliding with increasingly sophisticated threats in today's vast and murky electronic data landscape, Shawn arrives at an indispensably opportune moment," said Michael Sarlo, HaystackID's Chief Innovation Officer and President of Global Investigations & Cyber Incident Response. "His unmatched technical prowess and steadfast leadership will prove pivotal in advancing our integrated cyber strategies that empower organizations to prepare defenses and swiftly respond to incidents vigilantly – we are thrilled to have him."

Belovich brings nearly two decades of hands-on technical cybersecurity and digital forensics experience from roles across both the public and private sectors. Most recently, he served as Partner and Managing Director at an international consulting firm where he spearheaded global cyber incident response strategies. Additionally, Belovich directed information security, eDiscovery, forensics investigations, and information governance initiatives in the White House, Executive Office of the President. This rare blend of private sector industry expertise and leadership of federal cybersecurity preparations provides him with valuable insight into managing complex security threats and sensitive data needs at major global corporations as well as government agencies.

Additionally, Belovich has directly handled complex Monitorships, supporting the Regulator in compliance issues relating to OFAC and U.S. export control regulations giving him experience in mitigating clients' cross-border risks. Recently leading compliance efforts on a high-visibility cryptocurrency case, his expertise in advising corporations to establish robust data governance, compliance, and controls assessment programs will further boost HaystackID's global risk management offerings.

About HaystackID

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that supports law firms and corporate legal departments and has increased its offerings and expanded with five acquisitions since 2018. Its core offerings now include Global Advisory, Discovery Intelligence, HaystackID Core®, and artificial intelligence-enhanced Global Managed Review services powered by ReviewRight®. The company has achieved ISO 27001 compliance and completed a SOC 2 Type 2 audit for all five trust services criteria for the third year in a row. Repeatedly recognized as a trusted service provider by prestigious publishers such as Chambers, Gartner, IDC, and The National Law Journal, HaystackID implements innovative cyber discovery services, enterprise solutions, and legal discovery offerings to leading companies across North America and Europe, all while providing best-in-class customer service and prioritizing security, privacy, and integrity. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, please visit HaystackID.com .

