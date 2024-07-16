HaystackID® Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

Certification validates HaystackID's commitment to maintaining strong cybersecurity and protecting sensitive data

CHICAGO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized data services company solving business data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory, and cyber events, today announced its achievement of HITRUST r2 Certification for its in-scope platforms. The certification demonstrates the company's in-scope platforms have met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and appropriately manage risk. This achievement places HaystackID in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

"Global enterprises need partners to empower them to stay ahead of emerging threats so they can meet complex compliance, information protection, and privacy requirements," said Hal Brooks, CEO of HaystackID. "By earning the HITRUST r2 Certification, we illustrate our commitment to the highest standards for data protection and information security and instill confidence in our clients that we handle their sensitive information with unparalleled precision and care."

HITRUST collaborates with public and private sector experts in privacy, information security, and risk management to identify emerging threats and help organizations ensure they take the most effective steps to avoid them. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations at HITRUST. "HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates HaystackID is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."

The HITRUST r2 - 2-year Validated Assessment is the most comprehensive and robust HITRUST certification and indicates regulatory compliance with authoritative sources like HIPAA, the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, and dozens of others.

"Earning this certification reflects our dedication to our clients and our focus on data protection," said Evan Craghead, Chief Technology Officer of HaystackID. "This globally recognized certification validates that our information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations."

HaystackID's in-scope platforms successfully achieved HITRUST r2 Certification through a concerted effort that spanned several departments. Over a two-year audit period, the team meticulously gathered around 1,000 pieces of evidence across 100 categories, showcasing their comprehensive approach to compliance and information risk management.

"This certification underscores the culture of security and privacy that we have built and continue to strengthen," said Michael Cammack, Vice President of IT and Security at HaystackID. "It was a true team effort, with numerous departments contributing to ensure that we met the extensive requirements of the HITRUST certification."

