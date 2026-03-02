HaystackID Acquires eDiscovery AI to Accelerate Client-Driven GenAI Workflows

Acquisition of AI legal technology provider grows HaystackID's ability to help clients manage legal, compliance, regulatory and cybersecurity matters with expanded GenAI options

CHICAGO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a trusted partner focused on managing complex data and workflow challenges, today announced it has acquired AI legal technology pioneer eDiscovery AI. The acquisition is part of HaystackID's strategic investments to advance its AI capabilities across its legal, compliance, regulatory and cybersecurity solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cementing its existing collaboration and partnership, eDiscovery AI's technology has been integrated into HaystackID's core AI offerings with custom workflows designed to help legal teams rapidly move from data overload to actionable clarity.

"The acquisition of eDiscovery AI reflects a strategic next step in a partnership that has already produced meaningful outcomes for our clients," said Chad Pinson, chief executive officer of HaystackID. "Our clients are asking for easy-to-deploy GenAI capabilities that deliver deep insights, defensible results, and adaptability to changing use cases. With this strategic acquisition, we are a first mover in the market and are able to uniquely address this critical demand in a wide breadth of areas – litigation, internal investigations, compliance, regulatory response, and cybersecurity – where decisions must be made quickly, often well before litigation is anticipated."

Leadership continuity

Jim Sullivan will remain chief executive officer of eDiscovery AI.

"eDiscovery AI has focused on delivering practical, high-performance GenAI capabilities for legal workflows, with a strong emphasis on accuracy, speed and operational trust," said Sullivan. "Joining HaystackID formalizes our collaboration that has proven its value in production environments. We look forward to accelerating our development efforts in this new, combined organization and expanding options for clients seeking a fully integrated HaystackID experience while continuing to serve our clients who prefer direct relationships."

Operating model: deployment and business flexibility

HaystackID will continue to serve existing eDiscovery AI clients through a separate business entity to honor established direct relationships and provide options for operational separation by clients that prefer that structure. HaystackID will also continue to support its integrated eDiscovery AI offerings for clients working directly with HaystackID.

Additionally, HaystackID will continue to provide clients the widest breadth of platform options, including the GenAI-enabled legal review and workflows in Relativity and other leading e-discovery environments, aligning services and technology to each client's operational and risk requirements.

"Clients are no longer evaluating GenAI in theory; they are operationalizing it across early case assessment, investigations, regulatory response and review quality controls," said Michael Sarlo, chief innovation officer at HaystackID. "This acquisition expands HaystackID's engineering and product innovation engine, supporting faster iteration cycles, deeper workflow integration, and broader deployment paths—without compromising security, privacy or the governance expectations that our enterprise clients require."

"As organizations face expanding data volumes and increasing regulatory scrutiny, the market is moving toward AI-enabled discovery approaches that emphasize transparency, validation and fit-for-purpose workflows," said Ryan O'Leary, research director for privacy and legal technology at IDC. "Combining proven GenAI workflows with disciplined delivery models can help legal and compliance teams pursue faster outcomes while maintaining defensibility and alignment to privacy and risk management requirements."

Learn more at Legalweek 2026

HaystackID and eDiscovery AI will be exhibiting at Legalweek 2026, taking place March 9–12, in New York City. Technology demos, presentations and additional information will be available in the companies' respective booths – HaystackID booth 513 and eDiscovery AI booth 403.

About eDiscovery AI

eDiscovery AI is a data intelligence company building the next generation of AI-powered legal technology solutions. The company's mission is to develop innovative solutions that advance the legal industry, maximizing efficiency, enhancing accuracy, ensuring privacy compliance, and improving cost-effectiveness. Guided by ingenuity and committed to meaningful, strategic partnerships, eDiscovery AI equips law firms, corporations, and legal service providers with advanced tools to simplify complex data analysis, streamline document review processes, and confidently manage litigation, investigations, privacy response, and compliance matters. For more information, visit eDiscoveryAI.com.

About HaystackID®

HaystackID® solves complex data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory, and cyber requirements. Core offerings include Global Advisory, Cybersecurity, Core Intelligence AI™, and ReviewRight® Global Managed Review, supported by its unified CoreFlex™ service interface. Recognized globally by industry leaders, including Chambers, Gartner, IDC, and Legaltech News, HaystackID helps corporations and legal practices manage data gravity, where information demands action, and workflow gravity, where critical requirements demand coordinated expertise, delivering innovative solutions with a continual focus on security, privacy, and integrity. Learn more at HaystackID.com.

HaystackID Media Contacts

Hazel Ramirez

[email protected]

570-975-9261

Rob Robinson

[email protected]

512-934-7531

HaystackID on Social Media:

X @HaystackID

LinkedIn

SOURCE HaystackID