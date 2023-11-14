HaystackID® Adds New Information Governance Leader to Accelerate Global Advisory Practice Growth

Industry veteran Nate Latessa tapped to drive the expansion of rapidly scaling practice

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized provider of legal services, announced today that Nate Latessa has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Advisory Services to lead and expand its high-growth Information Governance, Forensics and Technology Consulting Practices. The strategic hiring aligns with HaystackID's focus on investing in and growing its advisory offerings to help its expansive corporate client base operationalize critical information, data governance initiatives, and technology selection and deployment objectives.

Nate Latessa

Latessa brings deep enterprise expertise from working closely with leading technology providers like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. He has a proven track record of implementing enterprise software solutions and skillfully maximizing the value of existing technology investments, which will bolster HaystackID's information governance capabilities. An accomplished entrepreneur and advisor, he founded his own advisory services company and operated as its CEO. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Advisory Services at another prominent firm, where he built their privacy practice and information governance consulting capabilities from the ground up.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nate. His more than 20 years of experience building world-class technology and information governance solutions will provide a new era of leadership to this rapidly growing practice," said Hal Brooks, CEO of HaystackID. "His proven leadership and industry partnerships will enable us to better serve clients with expanded advisory offerings as they tackle increasingly complex data challenges and regulatory environments."

Since 2020, HaystackID's Global Advisory has seen accelerated growth based on rapid market uptake and increasing requirements in highly regulated sectors. The information governance and technology practices have scaled significantly over the past several years.

In his role, Latessa will focus on the continued expansion of HaystackID's programmatic advisory offerings, developing and implementing fully managed information governance solutions that help to operationalize and enhance clients' data management program blueprints.

"I'm excited to work with HaystackID's talented team of professionals to deliver expanded value through expert advisory services," said Latessa. "My experience building and leading practices from the ground up will support the growth of HaystackID's information governance and technology management offerings. I look forward to being part of the company's continued rapid growth."

Andrea Wallack, President of HaystackID, commented: "We will continue to invest heavily in expanding our advisory services footprint based on strong customer demand. Nate is the ideal leader to advance our rapidly growing practice. His partnerships and ability to build solutions that are tailored to each client's unique needs will take our offerings to the next growth stage – a stage on par with the elite leading international consultancies."

About HaystackID

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that supports law firms and corporate legal departments and has increased its offerings and expanded with five acquisitions since 2018. Its core offerings now include Global Advisory, Discovery Intelligence, HaystackID Core®, and artificial intelligence-enhanced Global Managed Review services powered by ReviewRight®. The company has achieved ISO 27001 compliance and completed a SOC 2 Type 2 audit for all five trust services criteria for the third year in a row. Repeatedly recognized as a trusted service provider by prestigious publishers such as Chambers, Gartner, IDC, and The National Law Journal, HaystackID implements innovative cyber discovery services, enterprise solutions, and legal discovery offerings to leading companies across North America and Europe, all while providing best-in-class customer service and prioritizing security, privacy, and integrity. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, please visit HaystackID.com .

HaystackID Media Contacts:

Leora Goldfarb

[email protected]

858-603-5123

Rob Robinson

[email protected]

512-934-7531

HaystackID on Social Media

+ Twitter (@HaystackID)

+ LinkedIn

SOURCE HaystackID