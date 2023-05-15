HaystackID® and ModeOne™ Technologies Form Strategic Partnership for Remote eDiscovery Collections of Apple iOS and Android Devices

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a leading provider of specialized eDiscovery services, and ModeOne Technologies, the creator of a revolutionary, patented SaaS framework that automates the remote collection and analysis of mobile data stored on smartphones, announced today their strategic partnership with the introduction of remote eDiscovery collections for Apple iOS and Android devices.

The new offering, MEDAL – Remote service, powered by ModeOne, brings together HaystackID's Mobile Elite Discovery and Analysis Lab (MEDAL) – Remote service and ModeOne's advanced technology. The MEDAL platform provides cyber, information governance, and eDiscovery professionals within law firms or legal departments with a powerful new service to assist investigations in identifying and analyzing digital information from mobile devices for evidentiary, compliance, and investigation purposes. Supporting unlocks, full-file system, and physical extractions from both iOS and Android devices, MEDAL-enabled extractions allow for access into previously restricted areas on mobile devices with unparalleled speed, regardless of location.

Hal Brooks, CEO of HaystackID, stated: "This partnership with ModeOne marks a significant advancement for HaystackID. It represents our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, secure, and comprehensive eDiscovery solutions to our clients while ModeOne's advanced technology allows us to provide a level of service that is unparalleled in our industry."

Matt Rasmussen, founder and CEO of ModeOne, added: "Our partnership with HaystackID represents a convergence of innovation and expertise. We're excited to integrate our technology with HaystackID's respected global eDiscovery services to provide a game-changing solution for remote mobile data collection and analysis."

John Wilson, Chief Information Security Officer and President of Forensics at HaystackID said: "The integration of ModeOne's technology with our MEDAL opens up new possibilities in the realm of forensic data collections. This partnership will help us enhance our existing offerings such as the Departing Employee Protection Program and further cement our position as a leader in the eDiscovery sector."

The MEDAL – Remote service, powered by ModeOne, is available immediately for iOS and in the third quarter of 2023 for Android, demonstrating the commitment of both companies to quickly deliver state-of-the-art solutions to their customers.

For more information about the partnership and the enhanced suite of services, visit HaystackID.com.

About HaystackID®

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that supports law firms and corporate legal departments and has increased its offerings and expanded with five acquisitions since 2018. Its core offerings now include Global Advisory, Discovery Intelligence, HaystackID Core™, and artificial intelligence-enhanced Global Managed Review services powered by ReviewRight®. The company has achieved ISO 27001 compliance and completed a SOC 2 Type 2 audit for all five trust principles for the second year in a row. Repeatedly recognized as a trusted service provider by prestigious publishers such as Chambers, Gartner, IDC, and The National Law Journal, HaystackID implements innovative cyber discovery services, enterprise solutions, and legal discovery offerings to leading companies across North America and Europe, all while providing best-in-class customer service and prioritizing security, privacy, and integrity. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, please visit HaystackID.com.

About ModeOne™

ModeOne offers the industry's first automated, fully remote mobile data acquisition solution with global reach. Its patented SaaS technology helps clients target, collect, and review emerging forms of digital data and short-message chat information quickly, accurately and with cost-certainty. It is the first mobile phone data acquisition solution that doesn't require a physical collection kit. The company supports litigation services providers, law firms, corporations, government entities, law enforcement agencies, and cybersecurity services firms. For more information about ModeOne, please visit ModeOne.io.

