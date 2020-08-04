HaystackID and NightOwl Global Combine in Merger to Create Global eDiscovery Leader

WASHINGTON and MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms find, listen to, and learn from data during complex investigations and litigation, and NightOwl Global, a worldwide leader in the delivery of corporate law department enterprise data services, today announced the combining of the companies as part of a merger facilitated by majority investor and leading middle market private equity firm, Quad-C Management, Inc. ("Quad-C"). The merger combines the established reach and accelerated growth trajectories of two high performing companies to deliver a comprehensive and complete set of data and legal discovery services for legal departments and law firms across the globe.

Hal Brooks, CEO of HaystackID, shared, "NightOwl is a leader and innovator in delivering highly focused enterprise data consulting and services to corporate legal departments throughout the world. The combination of NightOwl and HaystackID creates immediate and accessible value for our customers by providing the most effective and responsive cybersecurity and legal discovery services available as they face increasingly complex security, investigation, and litigation challenges. NightOwl's strong growth in our current pandemic environment speaks volumes to the critical and essential value they provide customers. I am incredibly excited to work with Andrea Wallack and her team as she continues her industry leadership role as a board member, equity investor, and President at HaystackID. In that role she will be responsible for driving our consolidated efforts to achieve our collective vision of developing and delivering the highest level of service and support in the market."



"During the last three decades, NightOwl has grown into one of the world's most effective corporate discovery management companies," highlighted Andrea Wallack, CEO of NightOwl Global. "Our deliberate and dedicated focus on building a company and culture committed to wildly exceeding customer expectations has positioned our capability well in an industry where outcomes can make or break companies and careers. We are excited about the opportunity to bring HaystackID's capabilities, including their differentiated ReviewRight platform, to bear as we continue to serve our customers as well as the broader eDiscovery ecosystem."

"Many providers seek, but few attain the capability to deliver consistent, high quality, eDiscovery services throughout information and litigation lifecycles," noted Tim Billings, Partner, Quad-C. "With the combined service offering that is truly best in class, the consolidated company is poised to sustain its rapid growth while continuing to meet and exceed customer expectations. We look forward to working with Hal and Andrea as they lead the combined company in the next stage of its growth."

The NightOwl merger is HaystackID's fourth major investment event since April 2018. In April 2018, HaystackID acquired Envision Discovery, an eDiscovery managed services provider, and Inspired Review, a managed review and remote review services provider. In January 2019, HaystackID acquired eTERA Consulting, an eDiscovery managed services provider. Additionally, in February 2020, HaystackID completed a strategic recapitalization with Quad-C to support the continued growth and expansion of company depth, breadth, and reach. The HaystackID merger with NightOwl Global propels the combined company into the top tier of worldwide data and legal discovery service companies and positions it for continued record growth to meet customer needs regardless of complexity, location, or language.

With the merger, NightOwl Global's senior leadership team will integrate with the HaystackID team, become active shareholders in the combined company, and transition to operate under the HaystackID brand. NightOwl Global was represented in the transaction by BMO Capital Markets, Kent Adams, Managing Director. Financial terms of the merger were not disclosed.

About HaystackID

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms find, listen to, and learn from data when they face complex investigations and litigation. With an earned reputation for mobilizing industry-leading computer forensics, eDiscovery, and attorney document review experts, our Forensics First, Early Case Insight, and ReviewRight services accelerate and deliver quality outcomes at a fair and predictable price.

HaystackID serves more than 500 of the world's leading corporations and law firms from North American and European locations. Our combination of expertise and technical excellence, coupled with a culture of white glove customer service, makes us the alternative legal services provider that is big enough to matter but small enough to care. Learn more today at HaystackID.com.

About NightOwl Global



NightOwl helps global organizations navigate the complex landscape of enterprise data for legal, security, and compliance teams. NightOwl differentiates itself by offering proprietary technology and program management combined with industry-leading third-party software. These tools streamline workflow and display key data, allowing in-house legal teams and outside counsel insight into the information that matters most. Reporting tools show measurable results and provide teams with data that drives the decision-making process.



The combination of NightOwl's unique and customizable technology solutions and its expert global consultancy solve the challenging issues that come with managing complex data portfolios. Whether responding to litigation, an investigation, or building predictable programs that reduce risk and improve compliance, NightOwl's tremendous value proposition makes it the industry partner of choice. Inspire greater. Learn more today at NightOwlGlobal.com.



About Quad-C



Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in well-established business and consumer services, healthcare, industrials specialty distribution, and transportation/logistics companies. In its nearly three-decade history, Quad-C has invested over $3 billion of capital in more than 65 platform companies. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. Learn more about Quad-C at QuadCManagement.com.

