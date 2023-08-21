HaystackID® Appoints John Brewer as Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer

Appointment Emphasizes Reasoned and Responsible AI Integration in eDiscovery

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized eDiscovery services firm, announced today the appointment of John Brewer as the company's Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (CAIO). This significant move highlights HaystackID's reasoned and responsible approach to integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI (GAI) in the legal technology services industry. In addition to his role as CAIO, Brewer will continue to serve as the company's Chief Data Scientist.

With a remarkable two decades of AI experience, Brewer has been at the forefront of new data technology throughout his career. He spearheaded HaystackID's adoption of large-scale technology-assisted review, positioning the company as one of the first to embrace this transformative approach. Recognizing the need for efficient processing in the face of the aggressive timelines associated with breach work, Brewer played a pivotal role in developing the suite of AI-based machine learning tools that power HaystackID's review process, including his recent work on Protect Analytics AI™, an AI-enabled platform that can precisely identify and classify a wide array of internationally sensitive data types and entities.

"It's an honor to step into this new role at a time when a reasoned and responsible approach to AI is more critical than ever," said John Brewer. "At HaystackID, we're committed to avoiding inappropriately opportunistic developments and announcements and instead focusing on well-reasoned and carefully researched AI solutions that align with our clients' real needs. Our approach emphasizes aligning financial, legal, operational, and ethical elements, reflecting a responsible strategy to maximize opportunities and reduce risks in the legal industry."

HaystackID CEO Hal Brooks further emphasized the company's approach: "John's leadership in AI will strengthen our position as a trusted and responsible innovator in the eDiscovery space. We're not just following trends but leading with purpose and integrity, ensuring that our AI offerings bring tangible benefits to the industry. Our proven focus on data privacy, protection, and security underscores our commitment to delivering AI solutions that meet the highest standards of responsibility and trust."

HaystackID's commitment to AI is evident in its successful delivery of market-leading services such as Global Managed Review powered by ReviewRight® and Match AI™, along with Protect Analytics AI™ for Relativity. These AI-driven offerings have already become pillars in the eDiscovery field, providing unparalleled value and laying a solid foundation for the company's future AI efforts.

The company's ongoing research and work in GAI underscores its commitment to innovation, focusing on the value it can bring to specific eDiscovery processes, including quality control (QC) verification and validation tasks. HaystackID's exploration into GAI is not merely theoretical but is aimed at practical capabilities such as integrating summarization techniques to streamline and accelerate reviewer time to understanding. These capabilities can be employed as part of Human-AI Teaming, also known as Reciprocal Intelligence, ensuring that AI is not just a tool but a collaborative partner, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and insights in the eDiscovery process.

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that supports law firms and corporate legal departments and has increased its offerings and expanded with five acquisitions since 2018. Its core offerings now include Global Advisory, Discovery Intelligence, HaystackID Core®, and artificial intelligence-enhanced Global Managed Review services powered by ReviewRight. The company has achieved ISO 27001 compliance and completed a SOC 2 Type 2 audit for all five trust principles for the second year in a row. Repeatedly recognized as a trusted service provider by prestigious publishers such as Chambers, Gartner, IDC, and The National Law Journal, HaystackID implements innovative cyber discovery services, enterprise solutions, and legal discovery offerings to leading companies across North America and Europe, all while providing best-in-class customer service and prioritizing security, privacy, and integrity. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, please visit HaystackID.com.

