HaystackID® Completes Flawless ISO/IEC 27001 Audit

Audit reinforces credibility of organization's information security management system

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized eDiscovery services firm supporting law firms and corporate legal departments, announced today the successful completion of its first ISO/IEC 27001:2013 audit. HaystackID achieved certification on its first attempt with zero non-conformities and zero recommendations for improvement.

As one of the most prestigious standards for information security management systems, the ISO (International Organization for Standardization)/ IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) 27001 certification reinforces the integrity, privacy, and efficiency with which HaystackID treats all of its matters.

"Our policies, processes, and overall system control made this achievement possible," said HaystackID Vice President of IT Security Michael Cammack. "We are proud to provide robust offerings and top-notch service without sacrificing the protection of customer data."

HaystackID's ISO 27001 audit was conducted by an external certification body – A-LIGN Compliance and Security – that assessed the following areas of focus identified by ISO, a trusted, non-governmental organization:

Information Technology and Security

Legal and Privacy

Finance

Human Resources

Senior Management

"Maintaining the privacy of our customers' data has always been a priority at HaystackID," said HaystackID Chief Technology Officer Evan Craghead. "The successful completion of the ISO 27001 certification with zero non-conformities should reassure our clients that our services truly are best-in-class."

In addition to the firm's ISO 27001 achievement, HaystackID recently completed a SOC 2 Type 2 audit for all five trust principles for the second year in a row.

"We are committed to the meticulous review of internal and external processes, and these certifications indicate our dedication to steadfast compliance with rigorous information security standards," said HaystackID Chief Executive Officer Hal Brooks.

