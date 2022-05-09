HaystackID® Delivers for Corporate Clients Migrating to the Cloud with RelativityOne

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized eDiscovery services firm supporting corporate legal departments and law firms, announced today the explosive growth of its offerings in support of corporate clients using RelativityOne. The company reported 200% growth in its RelativityOne client base over the past two quarters and a 700% increase in the number of seats in use based on increasing worldwide enterprise cloud adoption.

HaystackID has been a RelativityOne Services Partner since 2020 and a Relativity Certified Partner since 2011. The company has built a reputation for excellence in the RelativityOne customer experience by leveraging its deep experience, unmatched expertise, and world-class project management, all underpinned by the firm's discovery management platform, HaystackID Core™.

The company's current growth curve spans across a variety of industries, which includes new clients in retail, IT services, and consumer manufacturing, in addition to HaystackID's continued growth in the energy sector where HaystackID announced its selection by flagship client Exelon in 2020. Most are enterprise clients under long-term service agreements.

"We are not surprised by our growth in this area as we consistently hear how satisfied our clients are with our managed services around RelativityOne," said Adam Rubinger, Chief Client Experience Officer at HaystackID. "We have deep experience assisting with onboarding, data migrations, driving adoption through the organization, and project planning and management."

Andrea Wallack, President of HaystackID, added, "We are pleased with the growth of our partnership and are not surprised to see continued and expanded demand for the offering."

HaystackID has proven to be extremely proficient at moving its corporate clients to the Cloud with RelativityOne.

"We developed RelativityOne to allow customers to take advantage of the rapid innovation and unique capabilities that the Cloud has to offer. To succeed, they need to align technology, people, and processes with business priorities," said James Zinn, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Relativity. "Our partners at HaystackID have a broad and deep reservoir of experience building out RelativityOne services on behalf of our mutual clients."

In addition to its workflow expertise and world-class project management, HaystackID is able to deliver operational excellence to RelativityOne users via its HaystackID Core Discovery Management Platform, which provides corporations, law firms, and consultancies with best-of-breed technology, security, and privacy platforms, processes, and protocols. "HaystackID Core enhances the infrastructure, project management, security, tracking, and metrics that our clients require," added HaystackID's Rubinger. "It provides the tech backbone for our project management and managed services teams."

About HaystackID®

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms securely find, understand, and learn from data when facing complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation. HaystackID mobilizes industry-leading cyber discovery services, enterprise solutions, and legal discovery offerings to serve more than 500 of the world's leading corporations and law firms in North America and Europe. Serving nearly half of the Fortune 100, HaystackID is an alternative cyber and legal services provider that combines expertise and technical excellence with a culture of white-glove customer service. In addition to consistently being ranked by Chambers USA, the company was recently named a worldwide leader in eDiscovery Services by IDC MarketScape and a representative vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for E-Discovery Solutions. Further, HaystackID has achieved SOC 2 Type II attestation in the five trust service areas of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, go to HaystackID.com.

