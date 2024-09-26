HaystackID® Expands Core Intelligence AI™ Offering with Relativity aiR for Review Integration

The integration drives more strategic AI-powered document review for legal teams.

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID today announced the integration of Relativity aiR for Review into its Core Intelligence AI™ , further enhancing its cutting-edge generative AI (GenAI) eDiscovery solution. By incorporating aiR for Review's advanced analytical capabilities, HaystackID offers a more efficient and accurate approach to managing the growing complexity of document review. This collaboration provides legal professionals with a faster, more cost-effective, and defensible solution to tackle the challenges posed by increasing data volumes and stringent legal requirements.

"Core Intelligence AI represents a critical leap for legal professionals in managing electronically stored information (ESI) with maximum precision and speed," said Hal Brooks, CEO of HaystackID. "By incorporating advanced GenAI workflows and working with partners like Relativity, we are empowering our clients to eliminate arduous, time-consuming processes and focus instead on strategic, high-impact decision-making."

"HaystackID's Core Intelligence AI represents the industry's commitment to advancing how legal professionals respond to complex data management. The integration of aiR for Review into this solution brings with it a new chapter of speed-to-insights, natural language reasoning and consistency," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "This partnership embodies the industry's commitment to harnessing next-generation AI to empower legal professionals with fit-for-purpose tools that achieve real results."

HaystackID's integration of aiR for Review into Core Intelligence AI is the latest development in the company's ongoing efforts to create more sophisticated analysis and review workflows by applying the principles of cutting-edge data science. Core Intelligence is a key part of the HaystackID's Discovery Intelligence suite, which combines advanced AI, data science precision, and machine learning to deliver deep insights and intelligence throughout the discovery lifecycle, from early data assessment to final review. Through machine learning models, predictive analytics, and natural language processing (NLP), HaystackID helps organizations extract deeper insights from vast datasets, automate complex classification tasks, and significantly improve the accuracy of document identification and relevance determination.

"One evaluation criterion in selecting a provider is to look not just at the technology but the services around that technology," said John Brewer, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer and Chief Data Scientist at HaystackID. "Because our Data Science Services team has extensive practical experience spanning cybersecurity, information governance, and, of course, eDiscovery, they excel in extracting relevant data from complex systems and integrating it effectively for our clients. With our experts and technology, HaystackID clients get a practical and efficient solution while leveraging GenAI in a responsible and practical manner."

aiR for Review is a component of Relativity aiR, Relativity's suite of fit-for-purpose generative AI solutions built within the security of RelativityOne. Designed with privacy, security, and transparency at its core, aiR for Review leverages advanced AI capabilities to accelerate and enhance the quality of document review, providing legal professionals with more efficient, consistent, and accurate results.

Learn More About Core Intelligence AI and Relativity aiR for Review at Relativity Fest

HaystackID is participating in Relativity Fest, an annual conference designed to educate and connect the legal data community. This year, HaystackID will contribute through expert presentations, sponsorships, and participation in the Relativity Innovation Awards. At the event, HaystackID experts will present how its Mobile Elite Discovery and Analysis Lab (MEDAL) Suite and ReviewRight® Success Analytics solutions help legal teams navigate and solve complex data challenges effectively.

For more information on how HaystackID can enhance your discovery workflows with Core Intelligence AI and Relativity aiR for Review, visit HaystackID.com or connect with our experts at Relativity Fest in Chicago from September 25-27, 2024.

About HaystackID®

HaystackID® specializes in solving complex data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory, and cyber events. Core offerings include Global Advisory, Data Discovery Intelligence, the HaystackID Core® Platform, and AI-enhanced Global Managed Review powered by ReviewRight®. Recognized globally by industry leaders like Chambers, Gartner, IDC, and Legaltech News, HaystackID prioritizes security, privacy, and integrity in its innovative solutions for leading companies and legal practices worldwide.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Please contact Relativity at [email protected] or visit www.relativity.com for more information.

