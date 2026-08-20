HaystackID features Case Insight and debuts TRACE Suite at ILTACON 2026

Company also to share a significantly enhanced CaseBot offering and AI-enabled cyber services advancements and demonstrate GenAI-powered privacy and DSAR solutions as legal technology professionals gather in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID®, a trusted partner focused on managing complex data and workflow challenges in legal, compliance, regulatory and cybersecurity environments, today announced it will showcase its expanding portfolio of AI-enabled solutions at ILTACON 2026, taking place Aug. 23-27 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. At Booth 241, HaystackID will demonstrate Case Insight and its Privacy Hub with GenAI-powered data subject access request (DSAR) response, introduce its new HaystackID TRACE™ Suite, and share a significantly enhanced CaseBot™ offering and results from its AI-enabled cyber services workflow, all enabled by the company's proprietary eDiscovery AI® technology.

Case Insight: Understand your data at the start

The first valuable output in discovery should be a substantive read of the data—before search terms, review and other downstream processes begin. In live demonstrations at Booth 241, HaystackID will show how Case Insight delivers that early understanding across a full dataset while strategic decisions remain open and without requiring extensive setup, seed sets, training rounds or iterative prompting.

Given only the document population and a brief case background, Case Insight classifies and categorizes the data, surfaces the people, events, issues and documents that matter most, and presents its findings through a single interactive dashboard. Every conclusion is tied to the underlying documents, creating a defensible, cited record that legal teams can examine and verify. Case Insight provides three complementary views of the matter: a population-level analysis that ranks relevance and maps the composition of the data; a narrative that synthesizes facts, issues, and evidence into a document-supported story; and structured case elements that organize key people, key documents and a document-supported chronology. Together, these views give legal teams an evidence-based foundation for scoping, search strategy, workflow design and case strategy at the beginning.

"Case Insight changes when understanding arrives," said Esther Birnbaum, executive vice president of data intelligence at HaystackID. "Legal teams no longer wait months into review to learn the story of a matter. From the moment of collection, they have the facts, the people, the timeline and a working narrative, with every conclusion cited to the underlying record, so strategy can start on day one."

CaseBot: From conversational AI to agentic legal intelligence

At ILTACON 2026, HaystackID will debut an entirely new generation of CaseBot. Reimagined as an agentic experience, CaseBot moves beyond conversational question-and-answer to perform multi-step legal analysis and produce structured, usable deliverables.

Legal teams can continue to ask natural-language questions of their matter data and receive answers grounded in the cited record. Now, they can also select from Specialized Skill Agents designed to perform discrete, multi-step legal analysis tasks. Each agent executes an expert-designed workflow to produce a complete, structured deliverable, including key-entity maps, fact narrative memoranda, document-supported chronologies and deposition preparation kits.

The difference is not simply richer answers. Instead of repeatedly prompting CaseBot and assembling individual responses, legal teams receive more comprehensive, consistent and actionable results. Every analysis and deliverable is grounded in the matter data, with conclusions linked to the underlying documents so teams can examine, verify and use the output with confidence.

TRACE Suite: Capture, preserve and defend every AI interaction

Introduced at ILTACON 2026, the HaystackID TRACE Suite addresses a rapidly emerging governance gap: As artificial intelligence becomes embedded across enterprise workflows, interactions between users and AI systems are no longer transient; they are evidence. TRACE captures, preserves and analyzes enterprise AI communications across platforms, including ChatGPT, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Claude and Google Gemini, in a forensically sound, chain-of-custody-ready format, applying the same cryptographic hashing and tamper-evident discipline behind HaystackID's MEDAL™, READI® and VALID™ forensic offerings. Paired with VALID for authentication, TRACE enables organizations to create auditable, defensible records of AI usage in support of compliance, regulatory response, investigations and litigation.

"Every enterprise adopted GenAI faster than it built any way to prove what the AI did," said John Wilson, chief information security officer and president of forensics at HaystackID. "TRACE Suite preserves the interaction with a forensic chain of custody from the moment it happens, so when a regulator or a court asks, you have a defensible record instead of a shrug."

AI-enabled cyber services: Faster, more accurate data breach response

HaystackID will also share results from its AI-enabled cyber services workflow, which applies GenAI through eDiscovery AI technology to the data mining and review stages of post-breach response. In matters completed to date, the workflow has reduced review time by as much as 90% compared with traditional human-only review while sustaining accuracy rates above 90%, including in historically difficult categories such as protected health information, where contextual determinations previously required human judgment.

"Speed and accuracy decide outcomes in breach response," said Anya Korolyov, executive vice president of cyber and legal data intelligence strategy at HaystackID. "By moving extraction and review to a GenAI-enabled workflow, we are returning defensible results in a fraction of the time required by traditional review, with accuracy that exceeds human-only benchmarks, and clients engage with us exactly as they always have."

Privacy Hub and GenAI-powered DSAR response

Rounding out the company's ILTACON presence, HaystackID will demonstrate its Privacy Hub, which contextually identifies, quantifies and supports redaction of personally identifiable information across large datasets, alongside its GenAI-powered DSAR response workflow, an end-to-end, defensible process for meeting accelerating privacy obligations worldwide.

ILTACON 2026 convenes law firm leaders, legal operations professionals, technologists, corporate counsel and government officials for a week of education and collaboration. Attendees can visit HaystackID at Booth 241 or schedule time with company experts at HaystackID.com.

About HaystackID®

HaystackID® solves complex data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory and cyber requirements. Core offerings include Global Advisory, Cybersecurity, Core Intelligence AI™, and ReviewRight® Global Managed Review, supported by its eDiscovery AI® technology. Recognized globally by industry leaders, including Chambers, Gartner, IDC and Legaltech News, HaystackID helps corporations and legal practices manage data gravity, where information demands action, and workflow gravity, where critical requirements demand coordinated expertise, delivering innovative solutions with a continual focus on security, privacy and integrity. Learn more at HaystackID.com.

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