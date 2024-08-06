HaystackID Launches Core Intelligence AI for Defensible eDiscovery with Advanced Generative AI Workflows

6 Advanced AI-Enabled Workflows for Precise and Efficient ESI Discovery

CHICAGO and MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID® today announced the launch of Core Intelligence AI™, a groundbreaking eDiscovery solution powered by eDiscovery AI and advanced generative AI (GenAI) technology. This cutting-edge technology addresses the critical challenges faced by modern legal teams across cybersecurity, information governance, and data discovery. Core Intelligence AI is now available and will be showcased at ILTACON in Nashville, TN, from August 11-15, 2024.

As part of the Discovery Intelligence suite on the HaystackID Core® platform, Core Intelligence AI enables legal professionals to streamline discovery and review of electronically stored information (ESI) in the face of growing data volumes, data security complexities, eDiscovery costs, and information management inefficiencies. The tool automates complex tasks such as data classification and categorization, transforming eDiscovery workflows, cutting costs, and maximizing efficiency. It generates concise summaries and actionable insights from large datasets enabling quicker and better-informed decision-making.

"We've integrated generative AI capabilities into our platform to meet the unique needs of our clients, enabling them to tackle complex eDiscovery challenges with confidence," said Andrea Wallack, President of HaystackID. "Our priority is to provide practical and efficient solutions, ensuring high levels of efficiency, defensibility, and compliance."

Developed in partnership with eDiscovery AI and built on their state-of-the-art GenAI models, the technology combines unmatched natural language comprehension with deep contextual analysis to significantly reduce human error and enhance review accuracy compared to traditional AI, like TAR, and even linear review. Core Intelligence AI also automates sensitive data detection and precise data classification, reducing the risk of data breaches and driving regulatory compliance through advanced AI protocols.

"With this technology, legal teams can swiftly, accurately, and securely identify crucial documents to manage their case strategy. By handling the heavy lifting, AI enables teams to work more efficiently, streamline eDiscovery workflows, and focus on making a significant impact on the bottom line," shared Jim Sullivan, founder of eDiscovery AI, which provides AI-powered solutions to streamline and optimize the document review process.

Core Intelligence AI accelerates review of ESI across six critical workflows, including automating initial reviews, conducting quality control, handling multi-language documents, comprehending complex privilege reviews, identifying personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI), and swiftly identifying critical documents from opposing parties. It also expedites image and audio review and cybersecurity breach response. Each workflow is designed to optimize accuracy and cost-effectiveness, allowing legal teams to streamline processes and focus on strategic decision-making.

"By integrating advanced generative AI workflows, Core Intelligence AI fundamentally changes how legal professionals handle electronically stored information so they can focus on higher-impact work, which is essential in our industry where every minute counts," said Hal Brooks, CEO of HaystackID.

According to John Brewer, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer and Chief Data Scientist at HaystackID, "Applying generative AI in a responsible and practical manner ensures our solutions address the real-world challenges our clients face. Core Intelligence AI exemplifies this approach by enhancing precision and efficiency in eDiscovery."

By adopting Core Intelligence AI, legal teams can reduce manual processes, enhance operational efficiencies, and unlock knowledge stored within massive data sets with rapid success–all while prioritizing data security and compliance. By streamlining discovery and data analysis in this way, legal professionals across cybersecurity, information governance, and legal discovery can spend their time where it matters most, ultimately driving better outcomes.

For more information on how HaystackID can help solve complex data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory, and cyber events, please visit HaystackID.com or join us at ILTACON in Nashville from August 11-15, 2024.

About HaystackID

HaystackID® specializes in solving complex data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory, and cyber events. Core offerings include Global Advisory, Data Discovery Intelligence, the HaystackID Core® Platform, and AI-enhanced Global Managed Review powered by ReviewRight®. Recognized globally by industry leaders like Chambers, Gartner, IDC, and Legaltech News, HaystackID prioritizes security, privacy, and integrity in its innovative solutions for leading companies and legal practices worldwide.

About eDiscovery AI

eDiscovery AI is at the forefront of legal technology, providing generative AI-powered solutions to streamline and optimize the document review process. eDiscovery AI's mission is to empower eDiscovery with advanced AI product solutions that maximize efficiency, enhance accuracy and improve cost effectiveness. eDiscovery AI's suite of products – Relevance, Privilege, and PII Detect – deliver industry leading features, speed and accuracy. Together with our Legal Service Provider partners, eDiscovery AI is dedicated to delivering top-tier technology with expert guidance to help users navigate the evolving landscape of legal technology.

