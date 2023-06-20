HaystackID® Launches Direct Online Access to Global Document Reviewer Marketplace

Leading eDiscovery Services Provider Delivers Integrated Platform for Cybersecurity and Legal Discovery Document Reviewers

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a leading international provider of specialized eDiscovery services, announced today the launch of direct online access to its ReviewRight® Global Document Reviewer Marketplace. Now available online here, this new portal offers a highly efficient and accessible platform for qualified cybersecurity and legal discovery document reviewers to engage and connect with the industry's most comprehensive sourcing, selection, and staffing marketplace.

"The launch of direct online access to our ReviewRight Global Document Reviewer Marketplace is a logical extension of our industry-leading marketplace, and with it, we are taking a significant step forward in revolutionizing the sourcing, selection, and staffing of document reviewers," said Hal Brooks, CEO of HaystackID. "This platform embodies our unwavering commitment to offering an efficient, accessible space where organizations can identify the best talent for their review needs at the most competitive rates and reviewers can directly advance their careers."

The platform's direct access offers registered document reviewers a unique opportunity to become part of an unparalleled candidate screening, evaluation, and testing program. By aligning the most qualified candidates with the best opportunities and optimal rates for review work, the platform fosters a mutually beneficial ecosystem for reviewers and organizations in need of their expertise.

"The ReviewRight Global Document Reviewer Marketplace is backed by a robust community of over 25,000 registered legal professionals, which solidifies its standing as an industry-leading platform," said Matt Daimler, Global Managed Review General Manager at HaystackID. "In 2022 alone, we facilitated over 7,650 placements, reflecting the trust and effectiveness of our marketplace. Notably, our pool of expert reviewers is highly specialized, including 4,223 candidates with antitrust experience, 2,480 with contract experience, and 2,151 with intellectual property expertise. This speaks to our commitment to aligning specialized skill sets with corresponding opportunities, further reinforcing the value we provide to reviewers and organizations needing top-tier talent."

Supporting the platform's effectiveness is HaystackID's innovative ReviewRight Staff™ program. This unique offering provides a comprehensive, tailored approach to sourcing and selecting document reviewers. It's complemented by ReviewRight Match AI™, an advanced technology that harnesses artificial intelligence to optimize the matching process between reviewers' skills, expertise, and the demands of each review project.

Notably, the ReviewRight marketplace presents reviewers with unique opportunities, such as the Armed Forces Empowerment Program. This specific initiative supports veterans and their families by allowing them to leverage their legal document review skills in the growing eDiscovery sector, highlighting HaystackID's commitment to supporting diverse groups in the industry.

The launch of direct online access signifies the formal discontinuance of the Inspired Review branding for review staffing, which HaystackID has selectively used in partner support opportunities since it acquired Inspired Review in 2018. It also represents a major advancement in HaystackID's commitment to providing direct access to a unified marketplace that ensures seamless, effective, and efficient interaction between reviewers and the eDiscovery landscape.

To discover more about the platform or to register as a document reviewer, please visit here.

About HaystackID®

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that supports law firms and corporate legal departments and has increased its offerings and expanded with five acquisitions since 2018. Its core offerings now include Global Advisory, Discovery Intelligence, HaystackID Core™, and artificial intelligence-enhanced Global Managed Review services powered by ReviewRight®. The company has achieved ISO 27001 compliance and completed a SOC 2 Type 2 audit for all five trust principles for the second year in a row. Repeatedly recognized as a trusted service provider by prestigious publishers such as Chambers, Gartner, IDC, and The National Law Journal, HaystackID implements innovative cyber discovery services, enterprise solutions, and legal discovery offerings to leading companies across North America and Europe, all while providing best-in-class customer service and prioritizing security, privacy, and integrity. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, please visit HaystackID.com.

