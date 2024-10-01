HaystackID® Launches Remote Endpoint Analysis and Data Intelligence (READI™) Suite of Services for Remote Digital Investigations

Comprehensive remote forensic solutions that deliver speed and precision for investigations

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized data services company solving business data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory, and cyber events, today announced the launch of its Remote Endpoint Analysis and Data Intelligence (READI) Suite of Services, a set of specialized solutions designed to streamline complex remote digital investigations for cybersecurity, information governance, and eDiscovery professionals. With the READI Suite, organizations can enhance operational efficiencies, reduce the need for physical data collection, and maintain regulatory compliance while safeguarding sensitive information.

"The READI Suite is the first offering of its kind, providing the market with a comprehensive and powerful solution to efficiently and securely conduct remote digital investigations," said John Wilson, Chief Information Security Officer and President of Forensics at HaystackID. "By enabling remote data collection and analysis across various environments, we are leading the way in giving our clients the flexibility and tools to address their most pressing forensic challenges."

The READI Suite accelerates remote forensic investigations across four critical environments: cloud services, network environments, Apple macOS® (OSX), and Microsoft Windows® (Windows) systems. Included in the READI Suite are the following services:

READI Cloud™ Services. Enables remote collection and analysis of data from cloud platforms such as Dropbox®, Google Drive™, Box®, and Microsoft OneDrive®, utilizing credential-based access, two-factor authentication, and self-service extraction to ensure secure and efficient data handling.

READI Network ™ Services. Provides remote access to corporate network resources and file shares, allowing forensic professionals to quickly collect and preserve data without disrupting business operations or needing physical access.

READI for OSX Services. Specializes in remote forensic analysis of Apple macOS (OSX) systems, supporting covert and overt installations, remote extraction of key user data, and continuous monitoring for on-demand data collection.

READI for Windows Services. Facilitates remote forensic investigations on Windows-based systems, including covert and overt agent installations, extraction of user directories, system activity logs, and remote registry analysis for deeper insights.

The READI Suite leverages advanced technology to ensure accurate, compliant, and secure handling of digital evidence. Designed to optimize accuracy, speed, cost-effectiveness, and strategic decision-making, the solutions offer a robust approach to digital investigations, streamlining workflows and enhancing collaboration between legal, IT, and forensic teams–ultimately reducing the time and costs associated with traditional methods.

"With the ability to perform targeted searches and analyses remotely, the READI Suite enables teams to quickly identify key data points, manage sensitive information securely, and drive faster, more effective investigations in eDiscovery and cyber incident response," added Michael D. Sarlo, Chief Innovation Officer and President of Global Investigations and Cyber Incident Response at HaystackID.

The READI Suite can be paired with HaystackID's Mobile Elite Discovery and Analysis Lab (MEDAL™), READI'S mobile counterpart launched in early 2023. Both solutions seamlessly integrate with HaystackID Global Advisory Services, providing a strategic advantage in handling complex digital investigations. This integration enhances the effectiveness of forensic investigations, offering a holistic approach that bridges the gap between legal, IT, and compliance requirements.

"The READI Suite, combined with our MEDAL offering, delivers a powerful solution that aligns investigations with business and compliance goals," said Hal Brooks, CEO of HaystackID. "By seamlessly integrating remote access across mobile, cloud, and network environments, we equip organizations to address their critical data challenges with unmatched speed, precision, and strategic foresight."

For more information on how HaystackID's READI Suite can enhance remote digital investigations, visit HaystackID.com.

About HaystackID®

HaystackID® specializes in solving complex data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory, and cyber events. Core offerings include Global Advisory, Data Discovery Intelligence, the HaystackID Core® Platform, and AI-enhanced Global Managed Review powered by ReviewRight®. Recognized globally by industry leaders like Chambers, Gartner, IDC, and Legaltech News, HaystackID prioritizes security, privacy, and integrity in its innovative solutions for leading companies and legal practices worldwide.

Trademark Notes:

Box® is a registered trademark of Box , Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

is a registered trademark of , Inc. and/or its affiliates in and other countries. Dropbox® is a trademark of Dropbox, Inc .

is a trademark of . Google Drive™ is a trademark of Google LLC .

is a trademark of . macOS® is a trademark of Apple , Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

is a trademark of , Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. Windows® and OneDrive® are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.

Contact Details

Carolyn Depko

[email protected]

908-565-3709

Rob Robinson

[email protected]

512-934-7531

HaystackID on Social Media

SOURCE HaystackID