HaystackID™ Launches ReviewRight Protect™ to Provide Companies with Faster, More Efficient Data Breach Discovery and Review

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies suffering from data breaches can now assess their exposure, identify the at-risk data, and get back online more quickly with a new service from specialized eDiscovery services firm HaystackID. ReviewRight Protect combines machine learning with extensive legal and regulatory discovery and review experience to provide insight and intelligence to inform post-breach data-driven decisions and responses.

"With the prevalence of data breaches in today's business world, it is only a matter of time before an organization faces the challenge of a post-data breach incident response," said Michael Sarlo, HaystackID's chief innovation officer and president of global investigations. "While there are many different solutions for specific incident response tasks, our new ReviewRight Protect service allows us to help companies address these tasks with an integrated service managed by a team of proven data and legal discovery and review experts. Leveraging HaystackID's extensive data discovery and compliance reporting experience, the new service helps companies quickly identify sensitive data, promptly assess safe and at-risk data, and rapidly respond and report to mitigate data-breach associated risk."

Developed from HaystackID's work in providing leading law firms and corporations with rapid and accurate post-data breach incident response support, ReviewRight Protect can be used by corporations, law firms, insurers, cybersecurity providers, and incident response companies. For organizations without large-scale capabilities or sensitive data review and reporting expertise, it provides an immediately available and fully integrated system for sensitive data detection, assessment, review and notification to support data audits and investigations; data and document reviews following data breaches; legal- and regulatory-driven entity notifications; and proactive and reactive data planning and remediation.

ReviewRight Protect's core elements include:

+ Detection of sensitive data presence and scope.

+ Identification and assessment of breach or disclosure impact and options.

+ Review of identified sensitive data and documents.

+ Notification of individuals and entities of breach or disclosure.

"This new offering highlights our focus and commitment to data discovery and gives our clients an integrated option that addresses key data breach incident response tasks supported by a bulletproof legal review mechanism," HaystackID CEO Hal Brooks said. "It combines data forensics experience and data privacy expertise to enable clients to analyze their data and learn from it very quickly to mitigate risk at the earliest possible time after a data breach."

The new service also offers qualified and certified sensitive data and compliance review experts that can be used to proactively audit, assess, and categorize data to begin to protect data before a data breach. This protection allows data breached organizations to respond and report more quickly than without this proactive protection.

The HaystackID team will conduct an educational webcast on post-data breach incident response considerations, tactics and techniques on Feb. 17. This presentation, A Matter of Time? From Data Breach Discovery to Defensible Incident Responses, will provide detailed information about cyber-related incidents, cutting-edge data discovery technologies, and proven document review services to support the detection, identification, review and notification processes required by law after sensitive data-related breaches and disclosure.

About ReviewRight®

HaystackID's ReviewRight is a specialized set of document review services, including the new ReviewRight Protect™, designed to help law firms and legal departments quickly and accurately learn from their data to make the right decisions for positive and quality investigation and litigation outcomes. These services address essential eDiscovery needs for complex, data-intensive reviews, including sensitive data discovery, post-data breach review, and incident response notification capability.

About HaystackID™

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms find, understand and learn from data when facing complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation. HaystackID mobilizes industry-leading computer forensics, eDiscovery, and attorney document review experts to serve more than 500 of the world's leading corporations and law firms in North America and Europe. Serving nearly half of the Fortune 100, HaystackID is an alternative legal services provider that combines expertise and technical excellence with a culture of white-glove customer service. For more information about its suite of services, go to HaystackID.com.

