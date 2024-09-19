HaystackID® Maintains SOC 2 Type 2 Certification Across All Trust Services Criteria for Fourth Consecutive Year

SOC 2 Type 2 and other certifications illustrate the company's secure, reliable, and consistent approach to managing complex data environments

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID today announced the maintenance of its Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) Type 2 certification for the fourth consecutive year, another in a series of milestones that demonstrate its dedication to data security and privacy across the organization.

"The completion of our latest SOC 2 Type 2 certification is another indication that data security, privacy, and integrity are ingrained in every aspect of HaystackID's departments and processes," said Michael Cammack, Vice President of IT and Security at HaystackID. "Adherence to these principles is a fundamental part of our culture and our DNA."

HaystackID has also added SOC 3 certification, designed for a broader audience, to its growing list of security certifications. The SOC 3 certification allows HaystackID to publicly demonstrate its robust security posture, enhancing client trust and promoting transparency. By earning SOC 2 Type 2 and SOC 3 alongside its ISO 27001 and HITRUST r2 certifications, HaystackID provides its clients with tangible evidence of its ability to protect sensitive information while adhering to stringent regulatory and compliance requirements.

Demonstrating Ongoing Operational Excellence

HaystackID's fourth consecutive SOC 2 Type 2 certification reflects the company's commitment to ensuring that rigorous security controls are not only in place but consistently operate effectively. Independently audited by Wipfli LLP, this certification across all five trust services criteria—security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy—confirms HaystackID's ability to manage secure, reliable, and highly available systems, a vital capability for organizations requiring strong regulatory compliance.

"The SOC 3 report provides a concise validation of our compliance. A qualified third-party auditor conducted thorough staff interviews and evidence reviews, affirming our adherence to SOC 2 Type 2 standards across all five trust service criteria—without the need for an extensive, 70-page document outlining each control," said Cammack.

HaystackID posts the SOC 3 report on its website and provides the same assurances as SOC 2 Type 2 certification, but without requiring a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to download.

Expanding Security Commitments with Additional Certifications

Beyond its SOC 2 Type 2 and SOC 3 certifications, HaystackID's growing portfolio of security certifications includes HITRUST r2 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013. These certifications further highlight the company's dedication to security and regulatory compliance across sectors. HITRUST r2, tailored to industries like healthcare, ensures that HaystackID's platforms meet stringent standards for protecting sensitive data, including personal health information (PHI). Similarly, ISO 27001, a prestigious international standard for quality management systems (QMS), validates HaystackID's comprehensive approach to information security management, addressing both internal and external risks.

"Our comprehensive suite of certifications is an integral part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest levels of security and privacy across all our operations," said Stephanie Wienke, Security Specialist at HaystackID. "We have embedded these principles into every process, contributing to our continued success in safeguarding client data, regardless of how complex or sensitive the environment may be."

For more information on how HaystackID's certifications, including SOC 2 Type 2, SOC 3, HITRUST r2, and ISO 27001, can enhance your data security and privacy efforts, visit HaystackID.com.

About HaystackID®

HaystackID® specializes in solving complex data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory, and cyber events. Core offerings include Global Advisory, Data Discovery Intelligence, the HaystackID Core® Platform, and AI-enhanced Global Managed Review powered by ReviewRight®. Recognized globally by industry leaders like Chambers, Gartner, IDC, and Legaltech News, HaystackID prioritizes security, privacy, and integrity in its innovative solutions for leading companies and legal practices worldwide.

