HaystackID™ Named a Worldwide Leader in eDiscovery Services by IDC MarketScape

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID announced today that it has been named a worldwide Leader in eDiscovery Services in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide eDiscovery Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc#US46838220, February 2021) report. HaystackID™ is one of only 11 companies to be recognized.

"We are proud to once again be recognized as a worldwide Leader in eDiscovery services," said Hal Brooks, CEO of HaystackID. "As a pioneer of remote review, HaystackID has been operating remotely even long before the pandemic. We're honored that our innovation in and vision for remote review has been recognized by the IDC MarketScape."

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About HaystackID™

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms find, understand and learn from data when facing complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation. HaystackID mobilizes industry-leading computer forensics, eDiscovery, and attorney document review experts to serve more than 500 of the world's leading corporations and law firms in North America and Europe. Serving nearly half of the Fortune 100, HaystackID is an alternative legal services provider that combines expertise and technical excellence with a culture of white-glove customer service. For more information about its suite of services, go to HaystackID.com.

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide eDiscovery Services 2021 Vendor Assessment, (Doc#US46838220), February 2021

SOURCE HaystackID

