HaystackID Recognized in 2026 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards

Sixth annual awards recognize HaystackID for its technology and services leadership and innovation across discovery, AI, data governance and cybersecurity categories

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a trusted partner focused on managing complex data and workflow challenges in legal, compliance, regulatory and cybersecurity environments, today announced that the company and its leaders have been recognized in seven categories in the sixth annual 2026 Leaders in Tech Law Awards. The recognitions include:

Finalist:

Best Emerging Technology (Non-AI): ReviewRight ® Mobile

Best Use of Artificial Intelligence (E-Discovery & Litigation): HaystackID ® Core Intelligence AI™

Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Innovation: HaystackID ® VALID™

E-Discovery Technology: HaystackID ® CoreFlex™

Innovation in Hiring, Staffing & Recruitment: ReviewRight ®

Regulatory, Governance and Compliance Technology: HaystackID Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) Compliance Advisory Services

Winner:

Monica Bay Women of Legal Tech Award: Laura Danielson, HaystackID's Vice President of Sales Operations, Revenue Enablement, and HaystackID University

"We are honored to be recognized across several key categories by the industry experts who served as this year's judges," said Hal Brooks, CEO of HaystackID. "This recognition reinforces our continued commitment to delivering outstanding service and leading-edge technology to meet the discovery and data governance needs for our clients."

The winners for all finalist categories will be announced at the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards Dinner on Monday, March 9, at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers.

About HaystackID®

HaystackID® solves complex data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory, and cyber requirements. Core offerings include Global Advisory, Cybersecurity, Core Intelligence AI™, and ReviewRight® Global Managed Review, supported by its unified CoreFlex™ service interface. Recognized globally by industry leaders, including Chambers, Gartner, IDC, and Legaltech News, HaystackID helps corporations and legal practices manage data gravity, where information demands action, and workflow gravity, where critical requirements demand coordinated expertise, delivering innovative solutions with a continual focus on security, privacy, and integrity. Learn more at HaystackID.com.

