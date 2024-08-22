HaystackID® Shortlisted for Best Use of AI in Legal Tech in 2024 A.I. Awards

The Cloud Awards' inaugural A.I. Awards program has recognized HaystackID's Protect Analytics AI® for Relativity for its ability to quickly identify and categorize sensitive information in large, unstructured data sets to ensure compliance and mitigate risk.

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized data services company solving business data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory, and cyber events, today announced its Protect Analytics AI® for Relativity offering has been shortlisted for Best Use of AI in Legal Tech in the inaugural 2024 A.I. Awards. The A.I. Awards are a new component of the prestigious Cloud Awards program, which has recognized industry leaders and innovators in cloud computing since 2011.

HaystackID's Protect Analytics AI transforms the management of large, unstructured datasets, particularly those containing sensitive information like PII, PHI, and technical data. This AI-powered platform swiftly identifies and categorizes sensitive data types, ensuring compliance and reducing risk. A key feature of Protect Analytics AI, the sensitive data density score, enables rapid identification of the most critical documents, enhancing data management speed and accuracy. The platform seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Power BI and offers interactive visualizations for efficient data sorting and analysis.

"Protect Analytics AI for Relativity gives our clients the tools they need to manage their sensitive data, which is imperative in the legal industry as organizations continue to wrestle with high-stakes legal matters, escalated timelines, and ballooning data volumes," said John Brewer, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer and Chief Data Scientist at HaystackID. "This recognition by the Cloud Awards is a testament to HaystackID's innovative and measured approach to AI, which is focused on using technology to drive value and efficiency for some of the largest enterprises around the globe."

The Cloud Awards is an internationally recognized program that has been awarding industry leaders and innovators in cloud computing since 2011. With five distinct award programs under its umbrella, the program honors the most innovative organizations, technologies, and leaders across a broad spectrum of industries and technological advancements. Amid the recent proliferation of AI tools, the Cloud Awards launched the A.I. Awards this year to celebrate the brightest and best in AI. Open to organizations across the globe, the A.I. Awards is one of the most prominent programs of its kind, designed to recognize and reward excellence and innovation in using or developing cloud AI technologies and machine learning.

"We are honored to be recognized by a program as reputable and tenured as the Cloud Awards for AI excellence," said Hal Books, CEO of HaystackID. "At HaystackID, we view AI as a vital tool in our arsenal to drive immense value for our clients in the legal space. We will continue pioneering thoughtful and practical application and leadership of this technology."

"We're thrilled to announce the shortlist of the inaugural A.I. Awards and recognize industry leader HaystackID for its championing AI in legal technology," said James Williams, CEO of the Cloud Awards. "The program gives a dedicated platform for organizations to highlight the exciting work that is being carried out in the world of cloud AI, and those who have been shortlisted represent the very best in this field."

The A.I. Awards program now enters its second round of judging, reducing the shortlist to a handful of finalists in each category. The Cloud Awards will announce its A.I. Awards finalists on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, and the final winners will be revealed in October 2024. With entries pouring in from organizations of all sizes across the globe—including North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC—the Cloud Awards stands as a testament to the universal impact of cloud technology. Winners are meticulously selected by a panel of international industry experts, ensuring that each award reflects the highest standards of innovation and leadership in the field.

To view the full shortlist, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/2024-ai-awards-shortlist.

Please visit HaystackID.com for more information about how HaystackID can help you meet your legal, compliance, regulatory, and cyber event needs.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The Cloud Awards comprises five awards programs, each uniquely celebrating success across cloud computing, software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud security, artificial intelligence (AI), and financial technologies (FinTech).

About The A.I. Awards

The A.I. Awards recognizes the best and the brightest in solutions utilizing artificial intelligence. The program incorporates 21 categories across a wide range of sectors, including 'Best Use of AI in Retail and eCommerce' and 'Best Use of AI in Finance.'

About HaystackID®

HaystackID solves complex data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory, and cyber events. Core offerings include Global Advisory, Data Discovery Intelligence, HaystackID Core® Platform, and AI-enhanced Global Managed Review powered by its proprietary platform, ReviewRight®. Repeatedly recognized as one of the world's most trusted legal industry providers by prestigious publishers such as Chambers, Gartner, IDC, and Legaltech News, HaystackID implements innovative cyber discovery, enterprise solutions, and legal and compliance offerings to leading companies and legal practices around the world. HaystackID offers highly curated and customized offerings while prioritizing security, privacy, and integrity. For more information about how HaystackID can help solve unique legal enterprise needs, please visit HaystackID.com.

Power BI is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation.

