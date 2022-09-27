HaystackID® Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Audit for All Five Areas for Second Year

Audit serves as a cornerstone of trust for the privacy and security of the company's customers

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a specialized eDiscovery services firm supporting law firms and corporate legal departments, today announced it has successfully completed a Service Organization Control for Service Organizations (SOC 2) Type 2 audit for all five trust principles for the second year in a row. The five areas include security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Including the company's past acquisitions and its recent acquisition of Business Intelligence Associates, an end-to-end eDiscovery service provider, HaystackID has completed a SOC 2 Type 2 audit with no exceptions for over seven years.

The independent audit was conducted by Wipfli LLP, a national accounting and consulting firm, using criteria developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. It ensures protection of customer data and establishes an organization's reliability and credibility to meet its commitments and system requirements by testing for five trust principles, each measured by a set of controls and testing standards from the AICPA Trust Services Criteria:

Security – The system is protected against unauthorized access, use or modification.

– The system is protected against unauthorized access, use or modification. Availability – The system is available for operation and use.

– The system is available for operation and use. Processing Integrity – System processing is complete, valid, accurate, timely, and authorized.

– System processing is complete, valid, accurate, timely, and authorized. Confidentiality – Information designated as confidential is protected.

– Information designated as confidential is protected. Privacy – Personal information is collected, used, retained, disclosed, and disposed.

"By continuing to maintain HaystackID's SOC 2 Type 2 audit, we have demonstrated the importance of keeping security and privacy at the forefront of our offerings, while going above and beyond for customers," HaystackID Vice President of IT Security Michael Cammack said. "In today's world, it is more important now than ever before to not only meet but exceed standards of protection for customer data."

In particular, during the audit of HaystackID's Quality Improvement Process, the company received strong affirmation on self-reporting and span of expertise and engagement, demonstrating the continued success of quality systems and processes in place.

"As a service organization, detailed information and assurances about controls relevant to the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data are vital to our success," HaystackID Chief Technology Officer Evan Craghead said. "We are dedicated to having industry-leading safeguards in place and are proud to participate in security certification programs like the SOC 2 Type 2 audit."

About HaystackID®

HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms securely find, understand, and learn from data when facing complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation. HaystackID mobilizes industry-leading cyber discovery services, enterprise solutions, and legal discovery offerings to serve more than 500 of the world's leading corporations and law firms in North America and Europe. Serving nearly half of the Fortune 100, HaystackID is an alternative cyber and legal services provider that combines expertise and technical excellence with a culture of white-glove customer service. In addition to consistently being ranked by Chambers USA, the company was recently named a worldwide leader in eDiscovery Services by IDC MarketScape, a representative vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for E-Discovery Solutions, and a Legal Technology Trailblazer by The National Law Journal. Further, HaystackID has achieved SOC 2 Type II attestation in the five trust service areas of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. For more information about its suite of services, including programs and solutions for unique legal enterprise needs, go to HaystackID.com.

