HaystackID™ Unveils Mobile Elite Discovery and Analysis Lab to Help Companies Find Data During Complex Investigations and Litigation

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies pouring over high-stakes investigations and litigation now have immediate access to a powerful new service to assist in identifying and analyzing digital clues from mobile devices through HaystackID's Mobile Elite Discovery and Analysis Lab (MEDAL). Part of the company's Forensics First portfolio of services, MEDAL augments and enhances investigations of Android and iOS mobile devices for previously-restricted information with unparalleled precision.

"When it's a 'bet the company' matter, MEDAL allows professionals to gain the most insight into the activity and usage of mobile devices when it matters the most," said John Wilson, Chief Information Security Officer and President of Forensics at HaystackID. "It's incredibly powerful, and HaystackID is one of only a few legal service providers authorized to deliver this offering."

Previously restricted areas on mobile devices include the Secure Folder (Samsung), Private Space (Huawei), KeyChain (iOS), Email (Android and iOS), third-party application data, system and application logs, and deleted content, which are now accessible through MEDAL-enabled extractions. Full-file system and physical extractions from both Android and iOS devices are supported.

Key Technical Considerations for MEDAL:

ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES

Support for most Samsung, Huawei, LG Motorola, Nokia, and Sony devices

Support for devices running up to Android 11

Access to secured folders on Android devices

Access to data with file-based encryption (FBE) and full disk encryption (FDE)

IOS MOBILE DEVICES

Support for iOS versions 7 – 14.X

Support for iPhone devices 4s – 11

Bypass iTunes backup encryption

Expanded support of Apple devices beyond those subject to the checkm8 exploit

Access to KnowledgeC database on iOS devices (e.g., device-specific info, application launched, battery percentage, charging state, music application playing)

ANDROID AND IOS MOBILE DEVICES

Forensically sound full-file system extractions

Collect unallocated space to carve for deleted data

Recover data from third-party applications, including WhatsApp, WeChat, Facebook, Signal, etc.

Access emails and attachments

Get location information from multiple streams of data, including WiFi and cell towers

"MEDAL is a game changer for the private sector, allowing advanced technology to bring corporate investigations to the next level and help bring out the truth," said Rene Novoa, Director of Forensics at HaystackID.

Forensics professionals require specialized skills and powerful tools to investigate various platforms ranging from smart medical devices to smart energy grids for issues including criminal activity, misconduct, and embezzlement. With MEDAL, professionals can find, understand, and learn from data at the start of the legal discovery continuum.

