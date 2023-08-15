Hayward Holdings, Inc. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Hayward Holdings, Inc.

UPCOMING LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS OCTOBER 2, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Hayward Holdings, Inc. ("Hayward" or the "Company") (NYSE: HAYW) common stock between March 2, 2022 and July 27, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

that Hayward and its management had engaged in a channel-stuffing scheme designed to artificially boost Hayward's short-term sales and earnings;

that Hayward had flooded its channel partners with inventory that they did not want or need at a level that far outpaced then-existing consumer demand;

that Hayward's channel partners were suffering from an inventory glut as a result of the channel-stuffing scheme that would require a massive destocking in the second half of 2022;

that Hayward's channel-stuffing scheme had cannibalized future sales, materially impairing the Company's ability to sell to its customers;

that the demand for pool equipment had slowed down, which, combined with flooding channel partners with more inventory, led to an inventory glut and the need for these channel partners to reduce inventory levels; and

as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant

times.

On July 28, 2022, Hayward disclosed that it was expecting its channel partners to reduce its inventory on hand by approximately 4 to 6 weeks in the second half of 2022. As a result, the Company updated its full year 2022 outlook expecting net sales to decline between 2% and 6% year-over-year, compared to

prior guidance expecting net sales growth between 9% and 12% year-over-year.

On this news, the price of Hayward's stock price fell $2.50, or 17.9%, to close at $11.21 per share on July 28, 2022.

