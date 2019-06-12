Hayward Industries Recalls Pool Heater Vent Kits Due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Hazard

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Hayward Vent Kits

Hazard: The recalled vent kits installed on gas pool heaters are not the proper size and can allow carbon monoxide to leak, posing a CO poisoning hazard to consumers.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately turn off the pool heater and contact Hayward for free replacement and installation of a new vent kit. Do not use your pool heater until a new vent kit is installed.

Consumer Contact:

Hayward Industries toll-free at 888-847-8717 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.recallrtr.com/haywardventkit, or online at www.hayward-pool.com then click on the Recall link at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 280 (in addition, 7 units were sold in Canada and 13 units were sold in Mexico)

Description:

This recall involves the Hayward UHXNEGVT15001 Negative Pressure 6-inch Vent Kit for pool heaters. The vent kit is used exclusively on the Hayward H500FD Gas Heaters. The kit includes the following: one vent pipe adapter for negative pressure galvanized vent pipe, one flue cover plate with hole for vent, #10 sheet metal screws, vent pressure switches, vent pressure switch tubing and vent pressure switch jumper wire. Only Hayward H500FD Gas Heaters that are installed indoors and use 6-inch negative pressure galvanized vent piping are affected by this recall.

The name Hayward is stamped into the furnace housing above the water pipes. The model and serial number H500FD is located to the left of the water pipes.

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Pool equipment distributors nationwide and online at poolsupply4less.com and tcpoolequipment.com from March 2015 through April 2019 for about $265.

Manufacturer: Hayward Industries Inc, of Nashville, Tenn.

Manufactured in: USA

In Conjunction With: Canada and Mexico

Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/70149r-eng.php

Profeco's press release is available at: https://www.gob.mx/profeco/documentos/alertas-al-consumidor-2019

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recall Number: 19-136

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

