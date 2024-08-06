Haywood Marsh Joins Cardata as CEO

Ex-NAVEX Senior Executive aims to activate market potential and maximize impact

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardata, a leading provider of tax-compliant mileage reimbursement software to leading global organizations, today announced that Haywood Marsh will join the Company as its CEO. Haywood brings a wealth of experience across go-to-market, product and operations functions, and has a track record of success across multiple companies. Most recently, Haywood was General Manager of Lockpath and Executive Team Member at NAVEX Global. There, he led all functions of a SaaS software team across the US, the EU and India, and turned Lockpath into NAVEX's fastest growing significant business unit.

This announcement comes at an exciting time for Cardata. Last year, Cardata secured a $100M growth investment from Wavecrest Growth Partners with a co-investment from MassMutual Ventures. The capital has allowed Cardata to make significant strides in product and go-to-market, the results of which are already becoming evident, with Cardata's employee mobile tracking application reviews now outperforming other providers on the Apple and Google Play stores. Arriving as CEO, Haywood will look to supercharge Cardata's growth trajectory.

"I am very excited to join Cardata," said Haywood. "While I was considering signing on, I was impressed by how much potential there was in the market, and the excellent technology that was already in place. Mostly though, I saw a team of great people that are passionate about solving customer problems. Cardata has an amazing opportunity to grow, innovate and create even more impact for its customers, and I can't wait to be a part of it."

"As we transition our roles and welcome Haywood Marsh as the new CEO of Cardata, we are filled with excitement and confidence about the future of the company," said Michael Levine, President, and Sheret Ross, outgoing CEO. "Haywood's extensive experience and proven leadership make him the perfect fit to drive Cardata's vision forward. Together, we have built a strong foundation, and we are thrilled to see Haywood build upon it and take Cardata to new heights. As shareholders, we are committed to supporting Haywood and the entire Cardata team as they embark on this exciting new chapter."

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Haywood to the team," said Chirag Shah, Operating Partner at Wavecrest Growth Partners and Board Director at Cardata. "Haywood's experience scaling go-to-market and products on a global scale, and improving the customer and employee experience within the SaaS space, make him the perfect candidate for leading Cardata at this stage of our growth."

About Cardata: Cardata provides cost-effective and accurate ways to reimburse employees who drive their personal vehicles for work, with IRS-compliant programs like Fixed and Variable Rate (FAVR) and Tax-Free Car Allowance (463), and Cents per Mile. Visit our website, cardata.co.

