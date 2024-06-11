Hazelcast Announces Anthony Griffin as Chief Architect

25-year industry veteran and former senior engineering leader at AWS Lambda to guide Hazelcast product strategy and architecture

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazelcast, Inc., the company that enables instant action on all data, announces Anthony Griffin as its chief architect, bringing one of the industry's leading experts on distributed compute to the company. In his new role, Griffin will apply his serverless compute and financial systems expertise to evolve Hazelcast's unified real-time data platform and ensure it exceeds customer expectations of data infrastructure for mission-critical and AI applications.

Griffin brings over 25 years of experience designing and building compute-intensive applications, including most recently as a senior engineering leader at AWS Lambda, an event-driven, serverless compute platform provided by Amazon. Before that, Griffin spent more than half of his career in front offices of major financial institutions, including Danske Bank, Nomura, HSBC, and more, where he built reactive low-latency trading systems and AI-based trade monitoring platforms.

Anthony Griffin's hiring is the latest in a series of leading experts to join Hazelcast's leadership team. Post this

"Anthony's background in serverless compute will be instrumental in guiding our product strategy and addressing the needs of our customers as they encounter the data-intensive workloads of mission-critical and AI applications," said Adrian Soars, chief technology officer at Hazelcast. "While the majority of our customers are the world's largest financial enterprises, his experience will help all industries navigate the changing technology landscape and solve the data challenges they face daily, especially after an application's deployment."

At Hazelcast, Griffin will lead a team focused on evolving Hazelcast Platform's architecture and ensuring it maintains its leadership position as a high-performance data platform. In pursuit of this goal, he will work closely with the company's Global 2000 customer base to ensure Hazelcast and its technologies deliver the performance, resilience, and scalability required to modernize mission-critical and AI applications.

"Hazelcast's reputation of simplifying the complex world of distributed compute technologies is one I've long admired," Griffin said. "With enterprises shifting focus and budget to expedite their AI initiatives, my goal is to ensure our platform mitigates their day zero data infrastructure challenges."

Griffin's hiring is the latest in a series of leading experts to join Hazelcast's leadership team. He will report to Soars, who joined in November 2023. More recently, Stephen Weston was appointed chief scientist and is responsible for Hazelcast's AI strategy. All three hires bring extensive financial services, compute, and AI backgrounds to Hazelcast.

More on Hazelcast Platform

Hazelcast Platform is a unified real-time data platform encompassing fast data storage, in-line compute, and data access for real-time and AI applications. This unified approach simplifies application architectures, significantly reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) from prototyping and designing (Day 0) through developing and deploying (Day 1) and maintaining, monitoring, and optimizing applications (Day 2).

In April, Hazelcast released its latest version, Hazelcast Platform 5.4 , setting new industry standards in strong data consistency and performance for data-intensive, mission-critical workloads. Among the new features in the release are an advanced CP Subsystem for strong data consistency and a thread-per-core (TPC) architecture, which delivers a 30 percent performance improvement on large workloads.

Additional Resources

About Hazelcast

The world's leading companies trust Hazelcast and its unified real-time data platform to take instant action on all data. Its platform uniquely combines a distributed compute engine and fast data store integrated into a single solution businesses can simplify event-driven architectures for real-time and AI/ML applications to drive new revenue, mitigate risk, and operate efficiently – at a low TCO.

Customers such as JPMorgan Chase, Volvo, New York Life, Target, and Domino's use Hazelcast to underpin their business-critical and real-time applications, such as payments, fraud detection, trade monitoring, in-game betting, IoT edge computing, customer 360, real-time offers, and AI/ML deployments.

To join our community of CXOs, architects, and developers, visit www.hazelcast.com .

SOURCE Hazelcast, Inc.