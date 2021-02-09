Hazelcast Broadens Global Partner Program to Drive Cloud Adoption

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazelcast , the fast cloud application platform, today announced the expansion of its channel program to include several new partners that increase the company's go-to-market capabilities in verticals and regions experiencing strong cloud adoption. The new partners include DLT Solutions, Teclever Solutions and Taashee Linux Services and will focus on driving pre- and post-sales support in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and India regions, as well as the United States public sector.

After hitting a number of significant revenue milestones in 2020, Hazelcast is aggressively positioning itself for growth as macro trends continue to drive demand for improved cloud application performance and capabilities to easily support edge data platforms. The addition of these regionally distributed partners provides customers with facilitated access to Hazelcast experts, local support and innovative solutions for hybrid cloud, mainframe modernization and edge/internet of things (IoT) solutions.

"After a landmark year of growth for Hazelcast, adding strategic partners for 2021 will unlock new revenue streams and enable us to provide white-glove services to our customers," said Chris Wilson, chief revenue officer (CRO) at Hazelcast. "DLT, Teclever and Taashee are great resources for joint customers migrating or expanding cloud deployments and looking to leverage the speed and availability of in-memory computing."

The addition of these partners will strengthen Hazelcast's global presence and its ability to provide white-glove services to its customers:

DLT is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tech Data and a premier government technology solutions aggregator in the U.S. Hazelcast will be bundled within its big data and analytics portfolio and DLT's public sector reach will accelerate Hazelcast business across the U.S. federal, state, local and education (SLED) market segments.

These partners are uniquely positioned to extend the reach of Hazelcast into new regions and sectors, while also introducing the company's managed service, Hazelcast Cloud Enterprise. Available on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Hazelcast Cloud Enterprise is a managed service for customers, enabling rapid uptime and freeing customers to focus on developing innovative, business-critical applications.

Partner Quotes

"Improving cloud application performance and capabilities are key to enabling public sector users to leverage secure, scalable, agile and cost-efficient cloud computing solutions. The addition of the Hazelcast platform to DLT's big data and analytics portfolio provides our channel partners, and their government and education customers, with a highly available, cloud-native, in-memory data platform that can process millions of operations per second with low latency."

- Chris Wilkinson, president of DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company

"Teclever Solutions, a cloud and IoT product and services company is very excited to be a part of the Hazelcast partner ecosystem. Hazelcast is a leading distributed compute technology, including open source in-memory data grid and stream processing technologies. Coupled with a fully managed cloud-based offering called Hazelcast Cloud, this unique set of capabilities makes it a stellar platform. Teclever, as a VAR, will work closely with Hazelcast to increase its footprint in the APAC and EMEA region."

- Aamir Raees, managing partner for North America at Teclever Solutions

"Taashee Linux Services has come a long way since it started offering a diverse range of solutions to customers at the application, infrastructure and data levels. Our partnership with Hazelcast will help us in ensuring our customers receive value-added services, such as high availability of data via in-memory data grid technology, and the addition of cache to microservices, all with on-demand managed services from Hazelcast Cloud Enterprise."

- Ravi Kumar, head of communications at Taashee Linux Services

About Hazelcast, Inc.

Hazelcast is the fast, cloud application platform trusted by Global 2000 enterprises to deliver ultra-low latency for stateful and data-intensive applications. Featuring real-time streaming and memory-first database technologies, the Hazelcast platform simplifies the development and deployment of distributed applications on-premises, at the edge or in the cloud as a fully managed service.

Hazelcast is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices across the globe. To learn more about Hazelcast, visit https://hazelcast.com .

