Hazelcast Expands Global Partner Program to Support Mission-Critical, AI Application Projects

Altron, Prospect 33, and SaH Analytics to add global market reach in banking, financial services and other key industries

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazelcast Inc. is announcing additions to its global partner program to modernize the data infrastructure of data-intensive applications and AI workloads, at a low total cost of ownership. Among the new partners joining Hazelcast's program are Altron Digital Business (South Africa), Prospect 33 (Global) and SaH Analytics (Côte d'Ivoire).

Trusted by the many Global 2000 companies, Hazelcast and its partners work closely with customers on modernization initiatives for AI and critical applications requiring high performance, resilience, strong data consistency and scalability. With deep expertise using the Hazelcast Platform, these partners will guide customers through key phases of application development, specifically:

Day 0 - Design and prototyping

Day 1 - Development and deployment

Day 2 - Maintenance, monitoring and optimization

Hazelcast's global ecosystem of specialized partners enables companies worldwide to improve business performance by responding instantly to real-time events to grow revenue, improve efficiency, and mitigate risk.

"Last year, we saw unprecedented demand for our platform because it enables companies to modernize their applications with an architecture that addresses the key requirements of business-critical applications at a low total cost of ownership," said Karen Smith, chief revenue officer (CRO) at Hazelcast. "With the addition of our new partners, companies will benefit from localized technical advisory services to deploy a high-performance and resilient data infrastructure for customer modernization projects, especially those focused on real-time and AI applications."

The new Hazelcast partners are:

Altron Digital Business harnesses the power of data, technology, and human ingenuity to solve real-world problems for its customers. Its expertise and proven success provide customers with significant savings and contribute positively to top-line revenue growth and profitability.

harnesses the power of data, technology, and human ingenuity to solve real-world problems for its customers. Its expertise and proven success provide customers with significant savings and contribute positively to top-line revenue growth and profitability. Prospect 33 is focused on revolutionizing wholesale capital markets through AI-powered digital transformation. The company is highly regarded in the global banking industry with 15+ years of experience in the domain. Their approach combines machine learning technology with deep domain and data expertise, delivering advanced analytics and automation solutions in areas of financial services that traditional technologies have struggled to deliver. The Hazelcast unified real-time data platform will become a strong asset in the toolbox of technologies and solutions that Prospect 33 can use to deliver on their client's needs and continue to push technological advances into all aspects of the global capital markets industry.

is focused on revolutionizing wholesale capital markets through AI-powered digital transformation. The company is highly regarded in the global banking industry with 15+ years of experience in the domain. Their approach combines machine learning technology with deep domain and data expertise, delivering advanced analytics and automation solutions in areas of financial services that traditional technologies have struggled to deliver. The Hazelcast unified real-time data platform will become a strong asset in the toolbox of technologies and solutions that Prospect 33 can use to deliver on their client's needs and continue to push technological advances into all aspects of the global capital markets industry. SaH Analytics International, an established leader in AI and cybersecurity, has an enviable position in West Africa as a local company with a long history of bringing innovative technologies to the government and the private sector. SaH Analytics is an ideal partner to lead Hazelcast's growth across West Africa , one of the world's fastest-growing economic regions. With a successful team and office in France , SaH will be crucial to Hazelcast's long-term strategy to grow in Europe's third-largest economy.

Hazelcast Platform Adds Vector Search

Hazelcast Platform uniquely combines many of the key elements for modern and AI-centric applications, including distributed compute, in-memory data storage and intelligent integration. In July, Hazelcast released an update to its platform featuring vector search as a preview for enterprise customers.

The introduction of vector search in Hazelcast Platform enables enterprises to deploy a high-performance pipeline to query structured and unstructured data. It offers the flexibility to generate vector data structures and embeddings from text plot summaries, delivering new efficiencies for data scientists to provide data insights.

Partner Quotes

"Hazelcast is a valued partner for Altron, and our robust collaboration has proven instrumental in enhancing our brand's trustworthiness and expanding market visibility. Our presence in South Africa presents a unique opportunity for mutual growth, further solidifying our position as leaders in the industry in support of our customers' business goals." - Burger Lourens, Head of Retail Practice at Altron

"By deploying the Hazelcast Platform in our Capital Markets Clients, Prospect 33 has significantly enhanced our solution offerings, providing faster real-time event identification, reducing complexity and costs, and ensuring better protection of customer data across platforms." - Dominic Lewinsohn, President at Prospect 33.

"We at SaH Analytics are thrilled to partner with Hazelcast, as their innovative in-memory computing solutions perfectly complement our mission to deliver real-time, data-driven insights. This collaboration will empower our clients with enhanced performance." - Dr. Moussa Traoré, General Manager at SaH Analytics International

About Hazelcast

Hazelcast is a leading software provider powering mission-critical applications that move the economy.

Hazelcast Platform is the foundational architecture providing core capabilities for AI and critical applications. With a revolutionary approach, Hazelcast Platform combines distributed compute, in-memory data storage, intelligent integration, and vector search to simplify application development, deployment, and maintenance. The platform is relied upon by many Global 2000 enterprises in financial services, e-commerce, logistics, and other industries that are vital to the daily essential activities of individuals and businesses. For more information, visit hazelcast.com.

SOURCE Hazelcast, Inc.