Hazelcast Exemplifies Cloud-Native as AWS Partner Network Advanced Technology Partner

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazelcast , the leading open source in-memory computing platform, today announced it has achieved Advanced Technology status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). To earn the highest designation within the APN, vendors must demonstrate the technical proficiency and excellent customer experience of an offering, which in this case is Hazelcast Cloud Enterprise.

With Hazelcast Cloud Enterprise , enterprises are able to deploy the proven technology to improve cloud application performance. Cloud applications are especially constrained by the slow data accesses to storage media. By adding efficient RAM-based data management, Hazelcast Cloud Enterprise gives you in-memory data access speeds that boost application performance. Hazelcast also helps you manage your cloud I/O costs by reducing reads and writes to storage media, thus reducing your I/O charges. Hazelcast also reduces strain on your backend systems by offloading certain workloads to the in-memory, distributed computing framework.

Hazelcast maintains the software deployment as a managed service for customers, simplifying operations, enabling rapid uptime and freeing customers to focus on developing innovative, business-critical applications. Additionally, Hazelcast provides customers with advanced features that include high-density scale, over-the-wire encryption and replication/failover capabilities that provide extra protection across zones, regions and cloud vendors.

"While Hazelcast Cloud has been available in the AWS Marketplace since early 2019, our cloud-native in-memory technologies have been deployed in AWS and other clouds for years by some of our largest customers," said Kelly Herrell, CEO of Hazelcast. "Earning the Advanced Technology Partner status from AWS Partner Network further demonstrates Hazelcast's commitment to enabling its customers to act instantaneously on data everywhere, whether on-premises, in the cloud or at the edge."

Announced in 2019, Hazelcast Cloud Enterprise is currently available on Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Support for additional major clouds, including Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and IBM Cloud are on the roadmap.

Hazelcast delivers the in-memory computing platform that empowers Global 2000 enterprises to achieve ultra-fast application performance - at any scale. Built for low-latency data processing, Hazelcast's cloud-native in-memory data store and event stream processing software technologies are trusted by leading companies such as JPMorgan Chase, Charter Communications, Ellie Mae and National Australia Bank to accelerate data-centric applications.

Hazelcast is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices across the globe. To learn more about Hazelcast, visit https://hazelcast.com .

