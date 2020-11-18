Hazelcast Expands, Adds Executives for Accelerated Growth

Hazelcast today announced the appointment and promotion of key executives to its leadership team. Tweet this

"Between our OEM relationship with IBM, co-engineering initiative with Intel and the launch of our cloud managed service, Hazelcast is in an extremely strong position to help its customers navigate cloud migration and digital transformation projects," said Kelly Herrell, CEO of Hazelcast. "The addition of proven leaders in Dave and Gregg combined with the internal executive promotions have Hazelcast aligned to double our growth rate."

From establishing and growing teams to leading companies through successful exits, the refreshed executive team brings proven backgrounds combined with industry expertise to Hazelcast.

Dave Salverson (CFO) joins Hazelcast after successfully leading the finance organization at his previous company, Shape Security, through a $1 billion acquisition by F5 Networks. Prior to Shape Security, he previously held leadership roles at Ruckus Networks, Brocade and Adobe.

Beyond the executive team updates, Hazelcast is actively hiring to increase the engineering team's headcount by 35%. For more information on Hazelcast's open positions, visit hazelcast.com/company/careers .

About Hazelcast, Inc.

Hazelcast delivers the in-memory computing platform that empowers Global 2000 enterprises to achieve ultra-fast application performance - at any scale. Built for low-latency data processing, Hazelcast's cloud-native in-memory data store and event stream processing software technologies are trusted by leading companies such as JPMorgan Chase, Charter Communications, Ellie Mae and National Australia Bank to accelerate data-centric applications.

Hazelcast is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices across the globe. To learn more about Hazelcast, visit https://hazelcast.com .

