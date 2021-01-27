Hazelcast Powers Customers' Innovation with The Banker Award Wins

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazelcast , the fast cloud application platform, celebrates its customers today, six of whom secured top honors from The Banker's Innovation in Digital Banking 2020 Awards . The list includes leading banking brands, including Standard Chartered Bank, which took home top honors for the Global Payments Platform category. Six of the 15 award winners have partnered with Hazelcast for next-generation global payments infrastructures and other digital transformation projects in the past year.

The accolades, which The Banker calls a recognition of "the art of the possible" in digital financial services, showcases modern, open source, cloud-native, microservices-based innovations--including technologies Hazelcast delivers to global banking customers.

"Seeing our customers recognized for their visionary work is incredibly exciting for us," said Chris Wilson, chief revenue officer (CRO) at Hazelcast. "Our customers operate within an increasingly complex, highly regulated, and extremely dynamic industry and we know how important our technology is for building applications that move, manage, secure, store, and make decisions with data, within mere microseconds. We're honored to be a part of our customers' success, and we raise a virtual glass to these winners today."

Hazelcast is aggressively positioning itself for growth as macro trends continue to drive demand for fast cloud and edge data platforms. The company works with financial services providers across the globe to quickly develop, deploy, and deliver value from applications across mission-critical functions and business structures, from payment processing and risk/compliance trade monitoring to open banking compliance and financial market data management.

For more information on the awards and the respective winners, visit: https://digitalbankingawards.thebanker.com/

