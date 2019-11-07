Hazelcast Ranked on the Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazelcast, the leading in-memory computing platform that delivers the System of Now™, today announced it was named one of the fastest-growing companies on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year.

Hazelcast continues to see rapid adoption among Global 2000 organizations, including many of the world's leading financial institutions such as JPMorgan Chase, Lloyds Banking Group, UBS, National Australia Bank and many more. Chief Executive Officer Kelly Herrell credits Hazelcast's rapid growth and success to a number of macro trends hitting today's enterprises that require a new, high-speed approach processing for mission-critical, data-centric applications, regardless of scale.

"With digitization creating an enormous amount of data, the leaders and laggards of the coming decades will be defined by how they measure and solve for data processing latency," Herrell said. "Hazelcast offers the unique ability process data at next-generation speeds and the honor of being named a Fast 500 company reinforces our success in powering time-sensitive applications for the world's most demanding companies."

Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166 percent to 37,458 percent from 2015 to 2018, with a median growth of 439 percent.

About Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Hazelcast

Hazelcast delivers the System of Now™, an in-memory computing platform that empowers Global 2000 enterprises to deliver innovative, low-latency, data-centric applications. Built for ultra-fast processing at extreme scale, Hazelcast's cloud-native in-memory data grid and event stream processing technologies are trusted by leading companies such as JPMorgan Chase, Charter Communications, Ellie Mae, UBS, and National Australia Bank to accelerate business-critical applications. Hazelcast is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices across the globe. To learn more about Hazelcast, visit www.hazelcast.com .

