Hazelcast to Provide Additional Capabilities to IBM Cloud Pak for Multicloud Management

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazelcast , the leading open source in-memory computing platform, today announced that IBM will offer the Hazelcast In-Memory Computing Platform (IMCP) integrated as part of IBM's Cloud Pak offerings, enterprise-ready containerized software running on Red Hat OpenShift. IBM's Cloud Paks, including the Cloud Pak for Multicloud Management, can now integrate Hazelcast's in-memory computing capabilities.

IBM customers will be able to tap into Hazelcast's ultra-fast in-memory processing architecture to help advance application modernization initiatives and next-generation data-centric applications. Featuring support for Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift, the Hazelcast IMCP is a low-latency, cloud-native in-memory data store and stream processing engine. Hazelcast lets Cloud Pak customers build enterprise applications based on microservices and streaming architectures in cloud environments. Mirroring the run-anywhere capabilities of IBM Cloud Paks, the Hazelcast Platform provides a migration path for IBM eXtreme Scale customers moving time-sensitive applications to containers or the cloud.

"As hybrid cloud and edge computing clearly demonstrate, systems are increasingly connected and decentralized, driving a stronger requirement for applications to leverage latency-busting architectures," said Kelly Herrell, CEO of Hazelcast. "Hazelcast is empowering the world to act instantly on data everywhere. Our industry-leading in-memory computing platform is optimized for the IBM Cloud Paks, while simplifying the procurement process for IBM customers."

From On-Premises to Cloud to Edge

Earlier this year IBM launched its Edge Ecosystem to help customers navigate the convergence of 5G, edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI). As part of the launch, Hazelcast integrated with IBM Edge Application Manager, which autonomously delivers and manages solutions like Hazelcast from edge to cloud to data center at scale enabling Hazelcast to process AI, analytical, and IoT workloads in near real-time, anywhere.

"We look forward to our continued work with Hazelcast as part of the IBM Edge Ecosystem," said Evaristus Mainsah, General Manager, Cloud, Cloud Pak and Edge Ecosystem, IBM. "Together, we can offer enterprise customers an in-memory computing platform, built on IBM Cloud Paks, to help accelerate application speed across multiple mobile and IoT devices, as well as other sources of streaming data. This will help clients seamlessly move data across hybrid cloud environments and the edge."

The combination of IBM Edge Application Manager and IBM Cloud Pak for Applications as the control plane coupled with the Hazelcast In-Memory Computing Platform as the data plane running at the edge offers customers a flexible, low-latency edge computing option.

Easing Access to In-Memory Technologies

The Hazelcast IMCP complements additional Cloud Paks, including Applications, Integrations and Data. With its cloud-native and container-friendly architecture, the Hazelcast IMCP helps enable IBM customers to integrate the performance of Hazelcast's in-memory technologies into application modernization initiatives.

