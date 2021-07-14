Hazelcast Unveils Real-Time Intelligent Applications Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazelcast , the real-time intelligent applications platform, today is announcing the new Hazelcast Platform, enterprise software capable of serving as a single platform for transactional, operational and analytical workloads. The Hazelcast Platform combines the capabilities of a real-time stream processing engine with in-memory computing to deliver a simplified architecture that is highly performant, scalable and reliable.

Per a recent global survey of 600 IT decision makers, nearly 4 out of 5 professionals indicated they are facing some level of difficulty merging real-time streaming data and data at rest. With the Hazelcast Platform, enterprises can unify event streams with the context of traditional data sources, such as databases and data lakes, to accelerate revenue growth, significantly lower risk or drive cost efficiencies.

According to Forrester1, "traditional data platforms are failing to meet new business requirements that demand a no-compromises combination of real-time data, performance, scale, integrated data and security. Disparate technology stacks compromise the delivery of timely, integrated data to various applications, operational systems and analytics. The sweet spot is the ability to perform all of these workloads [transactional, operational and analytical] within a single database, leveraging innovation in memory, multimodal, distributed and cloud architectures."

From eCommerce to financial services to manufacturing, the use cases that can benefit from the Hazelcast Platform are endless. Whether it is trade monitoring or tailored offers for customers, enterprises can leverage the Hazelcast Platform to combine disparate data systems and continuously process data as it is generated and unified with historical data.

"While data continues to be an enterprise's most valuable resource, it's only useful if they can derive actionable insights in a timely manner," said Kelly Herrell, CEO of Hazelcast. "The Hazelcast Platform represents a monumental step forward for the creation of real-time, intelligent applications that help enterprises capture the value they otherwise would miss."

Complementing the high performance and reliability of the Hazelcast Platform is its ability to simplify application development and maintenance. With its ability to execute transactional, analytical and operational workloads, the Hazelcast Platform can act as a single data layer and access point for applications to call upon. This benefit is possible because of the robust library of connectors from Hazelcast. From MongoDB to Redis Labs to Snowflake, Hazelcast develops and maintains each connector to ensure high performance, reliability and security so developers only need to build the application against Hazelcast.

The Hazelcast Platform is available today in beta with the expectation that it becomes generally available in August 2021. As part of the company's collaboration with IBM, features from the Hazelcast Platform will also be made available through the Hazelcast Platform for IBM Cloud Paks , an integrated software offering that runs on Red Hat OpenShift.

Industry Partners

"Successful enterprises and their customers are processing mission-critical data across hybrid cloud environments and at the edge to improve application performance. The Hazelcast platform processes data from disparate sources to help customers derive quick insights and make informed business decisions, which can accelerate their digital transformations and speed business growth. We're pleased to offer our Cloud Pak customers the benefits afforded by the Hazelcast Platform, whether data is being processed in the datacenter or at the edge."

- Evaristus Mainsah, GM, IBM Hybrid Cloud and Edge Ecosystem

"The successful enterprises of today and tomorrow are focused on minimizing latency in all layers of the hardware and software stack to improve business operations. The Hazelcast Platform enablement of Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane persistent memory allows enterprises to drive optimized real-time business outcomes and gain a competitive advantage."

- Arijit Bandyopadhyay, CTO - Enterprise Analytics & AI, Head of Strategy - Enterprise & Cloud, Data Platforms Group at Intel Corporation

¹ "The Forrester Wave™: Translytical Data Platforms, Q4 2019"

About Hazelcast, Inc.

Hazelcast is a real-time, intelligent application platform that enables enterprises to capture value at every moment. With Hazelcast, enterprises can increase actionable insights by unifying event streams with contextual insights from traditional data stores at in-memory speeds. From the cloud to the data center to the edge, Hazelcast is unique in its ability to transform processes to help its customers achieve a competitive advantage via material revenue generation, risk management or cost reduction.

Hazelcast is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, with offices across the globe. To learn more about Hazelcast, visit https://hazelcast.com .

