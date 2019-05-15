Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Earns Aetna Institute of Quality® Designation

CENTER CITY, Minn., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation has been designated an Aetna Institute of Quality® at its residential addiction treatment facilities in California, Minnesota and Oregon.

Aetna makes information about the quality and cost of health care services available to its members to help them make informed decisions about their health care needs. In line with this goal, Aetna recognizes facilities in its network that offer specialized clinical services for certain health conditions. Facilities are selected for exemplifying:

Excellence in care

Commitment to continuous improvement

Meeting certain standards of quality

Cost efficiency

Aetna recognizes facilities that have earned this designation by identifying them in the directory as an Institute of Quality provider. This designation helps members choose consistent, high-quality care.

"We are proud of our unwavering commitment to quality, ethical addiction care and driven by a mission to serve as many people as possible, so the Institute of Quality designation means a lot to us," said Pablo McCabe, director of Hazelden Betty Ford's national and strategic accounts team. "We are excited to offer Aetna members and their families access to the very best substance use treatment programs available."

Celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2019, the nonprofit Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a national leader in addiction treatment, with 15 clinical sites across the country, two non-clinical sites and extensive education, prevention, research, advocacy and publishing resources.

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. As the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient treatment for adults and youth, the Foundation has 17 locations nationwide and collaborates with an expansive network throughout health care. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation today also encompasses a graduate school of addiction studies, a publishing division, an addiction research center, recovery advocacy and thought leadership, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children who grow up in families with addiction. Learn more at www.HazeldenBettyFord.org and on Twitter @hazldnbettyford.

