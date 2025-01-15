Hazera Seeds Ltd. and BeeHero Announce Collaboration to Evaluate Innovative Technology for Monitoring Pollinators in Seed Production Fields Around the Globe

The collaboration between Hazera and BeeHero will focus on BeeHero's Pollination Insight Platform (PIP), whose aim is to provide farmers with precise information about pollination activity in seed fields

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazera, a global vegetable seeds company and part of Limagrain Group's vegetable seeds division, and BeeHero, the pioneer of data-driven precision pollination, announced a collaboration to evaluate BeeHero's Pollination Insight Platform (PIP) for monitoring pollinators in seed production fields around the globe. This collaboration is the result of several years of joint efforts, including the use and evaluation of PIP in various seed fields.

According to Avi Gabai, Production Research Manager at Hazera, "As a leading company in the vegetable seed industry and part of the global Limagrain Group, we are excited to collaborate with a company specializing in precision pollination. Our ongoing collaboration with BeeHero since 2019 demonstrates that BeeHero's technology can address one of the most critical challenges in modern agriculture – pollination. Our collaboration has shown that BeeHero's technology can improve pollination efficiency, hive quality, and address the issue of bee colony loss."

Efficient pollination is essential for seed production and agriculture in general, affecting yield and crop quality. Approximately 75% of major food crops depend on pollinators, with the honeybee being one of the most important pollinators in nature. The modern pollination industry, based on the transportation of beehives to fields during the pollination season, faces challenges such as declining bee populations and hive strength. Therefore, improving pollination efficiency is crucial to ensuring crop yield and quality. This is equally true for crops used in seed production, which have high economic value and strategic importance for human survival.

The Pollination Insight Platform (PIP) developed by BeeHero aims to ensure the pollination process and to provide real-time actionable information to farmers. This system includes IoT sensors installed in fields that collect various data on pollinator activity, the extent of flower visits where pollination occurs, and changing environmental conditions. This information is translated into actionable insights using artificial intelligence to improve pollination efficiency. Until now, this data was collected manually, partially, and inefficiently, so this solution can help farmers increase their overall productivity. The PIP system complements BeeHero's in-hive sensors, enhancing their functionality.

The current collaboration between the two companies includes monitoring seed production fields in Israel and France, with plans to expand to additional regions in future seasons. The sensors installed in these fields measure bee activity, pollination distribution, bee behavior throughout the day, and other insights transmitted in real time to farmers, enabling them to maximize pollination capabilities in their fields – and consequently, the yield and quality of the seeds.

According to Omer Davidi, CEO and Co-Founder of BeeHero, "We are excited about our collaboration with Hazera, which combines extensive knowledge in seed production with advanced sensor technology and AI-based analytics to drive significant improvements in crop yield and quality while promoting sustainable agricultural practices. PIP allows for efficient pollination management for the first time, demonstrating how data and technology can advance an industry that has so far operated without measurement and transparency. We're looking forward to continuing to work together with Hazera to optimize pollination for seed production and ensure the food supply for generations to come."

Avi Gabai adds, "The heart of the collaboration lies in combining BeeHero's technology with Hazera's agricultural expertise. We support sustainable farming methods by improving bee health and ensuring more efficient resource use. Feedback we received from growers shows that data analysis from BeeHero's system provided practical insights for beekeepers and farmers, and assisted them to optimize production methods and could potentially increase overall yield. By using BeeHero's technology, we aim to increase seed yield and reduce yield volatility through remote monitoring of pollination activity."

According to Gabai, "As part of the Limagrain Group, we promote innovative agricultural methods worldwide and implement them within the group. The collaboration with BeeHero represents a significant step forward in improving bee health, pollination efficiency, and advancing agricultural innovation."

About Hazera

Hazera Seeds is an international company that develops, produces, and markets seed varieties and is a global leader in the seed industry. Hazera has headquarters in both the Netherlands and Israel and operates subsidiaries in 11 countries, together with a distribution network serving over 130 markets.

For over a century, Hazera's top priority has been developing a wide range of seed varieties. Hazera's team of experts works directly with customers to evaluate their needs and provide guidance and support. Through extensive research and product development programs, Hazera works tirelessly to improve yield, quality, and disease resistance, with the goal of providing advantage and added value.

Hazera is part of the Limagrain Group, an international farmers' cooperative based in France. Limagrain has grown into the largest seed company in Europe, specializing in vegetables, field crops and cereals. The vegetable seed division at Limagrain is the largest in the industry.

About BeeHero

BeeHero is a data-driven technology company redefining pollination in commercial agriculture. Using advanced data analytics, artificial intelligence, and low-cost IoT sensors, BeeHero brings transparency and efficiency to the complex logistics of commercial crop pollination. Its Precision Pollination as a Service (PPaaS) and Pollination Insight Platform (PIP) contribute to better crop yields and increased profits for commercial crop growers and agribusiness stakeholders. The company is headquartered in Fresno, California, with offices in Australia and Peru and an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Media Contact:

Allison Grey

[email protected]

+1 323 283 8176

SOURCE BeeHero