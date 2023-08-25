HBCU Bobblehead Series 2 Unveiled

News provided by

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

25 Aug, 2023, 08:49 ET

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the second HBCU Bobblehead Series, which features 16 officially licensed bobbleheads for Historically Black Colleges and Universities. In February, the Museum released the first HBCU Bobblehead Series featuring the first bobbleheads for 13 HBCU schools. The bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and are being released in conjunction with the start of the 2023-24 school year.

Continue Reading
HBCU Bobblehead Series 2
HBCU Bobblehead Series 2
HBCU Bobblehead Series 1 and 2
HBCU Bobblehead Series 1 and 2

The schools included in the second series are: Albany State University Rams, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania Wolves, Clark Atlanta University Panthers, Coppin State University Eagles, Elizabeth City State University Vikings, Fayetteville State University Broncos, Florida A&M University Rattlers, Morehouse College Maroon Tigers, North Carolina A&T University Aggies, Prairie View A&M University Panthers, South Carolina State University Bulldogs, Southern University Jaguars, Virginia State University Trojans, and Winston-Salem State University Rams. The bobbleheads for Florida A&M University and North Carolina A&T University in Series 2 feature the school's female mascots.

The schools that were included in the first series, which was released in February are: Alabama A&M University Bulldogs, Alabama State University Hornets, Delaware State University Hornets, Florida A&M University Rattlers, Fayetteville State University Broncos, Grambling State University Tigers, Howard University Bison, Jackson State University Tigers, Morgan State University Bears, North Carolina A&T State University Aggies, North Carolina Central University Eagles, Norfolk State University Spartans, and Tuskegee University Golden Tigers.

Standing on a base bearing the school's nickname across the front, each mascot bobblehead is proudly wearing the school colors in front of a backing featuring the school logo. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,023, and they are currently only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's Online Store. The bobbleheads are $35 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. The HBCU Bobbleheads in Series 2 are scheduled to arrive between now and November depending on the school, and the bobbleheads from Series 1 recently arrived. Each school receives a percentage of the sales generated from their bobblehead.

Primarily located in the South and founded during the Reconstruction era, there are more than 100 colleges in the United States that are identified by the U.S. Department of Education as Historically Black Colleges and Universities. HBCUs were originally established in the 19th century to make quality, accredited higher education available to Black Americans. Due to slavery, segregation, and systemic racism, traditionally white institutions denied Black Americans admission. The Higher Education Act of 1965 defines HBCUs as accredited higher education institutions established before 1964 whose "principal mission was, and is, the education of Black Americans." In the past, these institutions admitted only Black students. Today, HBCUs admit learners of all races. Among the prominent graduates of HBCUs are civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., United States Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, and United States Vice President Kamala Harris.

"We're excited to be expanding the HBCU Bobblehead Collection with the addition of 16 additional bobbleheads," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "The first series was extremely popular and led to requests for several more schools and mascots. We know these bobbleheads, which celebrate the rich history of these amazing institutions, will be very popular with the alumni, students, faculty, staff, fans, and communities."

About the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum:
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1st, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country. Visit us online and on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Phil Sklar

414-519-2625

[email protected]

SOURCE National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Also from this source

First Pickleball Bobbleheads Unveiled on National Pickleball Day

First Savannah Bananas Bobblehead Unveiled

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.